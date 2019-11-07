Chicken Salad Chick Continues To Expand In Florida With Newest Tampa Location

AUBURN, Ala., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Florida with its newest restaurant in Brandon. Marking the seventh opening in the greater Tampa market and the brand's 23rd restaurant in the state of Florida, the Brandon restaurant showcases the strength of the Bay area's loyal customer base and their desire to spread Chicken Salad Chick to more communities along the coast. Leading the Tampa expansion are Tammy and Brad Cochran of Tampa Bay CSC, multi-unit Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners. Located at 965 East Bloomingdale Avenue, the new restaurant will be celebrating its grand opening all week long starting on November 20 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

"I am so excited for the Cochrans to open their fourth restaurant. As long-time franchise owners with us, Tammy and Brad are truly part of the Chicken Salad Chick family," said Stacy Brown, Founder of Chicken Salad Chick. "They represent the best of what we hope the brand can be, with their dedication to serving their guests and enriching the lives of those around them. They have built such a wonderful team and following in Tampa and we can't wait to continue watching them grow!"

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, November 20 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.** Thursday, November 21 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol. Friday, November 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler. Any guest can enjoy buy two Quick Chicks get one free all day long.

The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler. Any guest can enjoy buy two Quick Chicks get one free all day long. Saturday, November 23 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special or Chick Trio will win either a free Chick tumbler, Chick beach towel or Chick sling bag.***

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special or Chick Trio will win either a free Chick tumbler, Chick beach towel or Chick sling bag.*** All Week – One lucky winner will be chosen each day to win either a small Chick Cooler, selfie stick, cookies, $5 off reward, free scoop or sandwich card, free frisbee or free large drink. Participants must take a picture while dining at the location and post it to Facebook using #BRANDONCHICKGO to enter to win.

The Cochrans were first introduced to Chicken Salad Chick in 2007 when founder Stacy Brown brought samples of her classic chicken salad to a baby shower for Tammy's sister-in-law Julie. Nearly 12 years since their first Chicken Salad Chick experience, the husband-and-wife duo are proud owners of four restaurants in the Tampa area that offer both exceptional dine-in services and a variety of catering options. The Cochrans are thrilled to be opening a new location in Brandon, alongside their existing locations in East Fowler, Lutz and South Tampa.

"We've loved growing Chicken Salad Chick's presence in the Tampa area and are so excited to be expanding to Brandon," said Brad Cochran. "The Bay area is a mixture of young professionals, budding families, college students and retirees and they all have something in common. They value and enjoy a fresh, flavorful meal in a warm, inviting atmosphere. That's exactly what Chicken Salad Chick brings to these communities and we can't wait to bring that experience to Brandon."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 135 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Brandon will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8:30p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 11/25.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 11/25.

*** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special or Chick Trio and are required to download the Craving Credits app.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickBrandon/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 135 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

