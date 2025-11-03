CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES VIRGINIA EXPANSION EFFORTS WITH NEW RESTAURANT IN HERNDON

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening on November 18, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of a new restaurant in Herndon, located at 494 Elden St. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, November 18, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, November 18 – 10:30am – Opening Celebration First Guest in Line: Receives one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad every week for a year.* Next 99 Guests: Each receives one FREE large Quick Chick every month for a year.* Bonus Giveaway: The first 50 guests at 10:30am also get a FREE Green Stainless-Steel Tumbler!* 5pm – Dinner Rush Giveaway The first 50 guests at 5pm will receive a FREE 15oz Tervis Tumbler!*

– Wednesday, November 19 – The first 100 guests to purchase a two-sided entree will receive a FREE Small Chick Cooler!**

– The first 100 guests to purchase a two-sided entree will receive a FREE Small Chick Cooler!** Thursday, November 20 – The first 50 guests at 10:30am to purchase a two-sided entree will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler. Then, the first 50 guests at 5pm will receive a FREE 20oz Chick Tumbler!**

– The first 50 guests at 10:30am to purchase a two-sided entree will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler. Then, the first 50 guests at 5pm will receive a FREE 20oz Chick Tumbler!** Friday, November 21 – The first 50 guests to purchase a two-sided entree will receive a FREE wooden Chicken Salad Chick Cutting Board and Chick Dish Towel**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a two-sided entree will receive a FREE wooden Chicken Salad Chick Cutting Board and Chick Dish Towel** Saturday, November 22 – The first 100 guests to purchase a two-sided entree will receive a FREE grey/teal Chicken Salad Chick tote bag!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Herndon marks the 11th Chicken Salad Chick location in the state of Virginia. The restaurant is owned and operated by Fairfax County natives: Devon Chamberlin, Barry Chamberlin and Patrick Cavanaugh. The Herndon restaurant is the third opening for their franchise group, CSC NOVA Group, LLC, which joins their existing locations in Falls Church (7505 Leesburg Pike) and Fairfax (13057 Lee Jackson Mem Hwy), which both opened in late 2024. The group also plans to expand further with future restaurants in Arlington, Fairfax, and Loudoun Counties.

"We're beyond excited to open our third Chicken Salad Chick restaurant this fall," said Devon Chamberlin, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Herndon. "It's been such a fun and rewarding journey expanding with the brand so far, and I'm thrilled for what's ahead. I can't thank the local community enough for their continued support and love through it all. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning guests to the Herndon restaurant soon."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Herndon restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We've loved having Devon, Barry and Patrick lead our expansion efforts in northern Virginia," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "Fairfax County, especially Herndon, offers tremendous business potential with its blend of small-town charm and proximity to Washington, D.C. We're thrilled for their third grand opening and excited to bring the Chick experience to an area with such a strong sense of community and diverse dining options."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Herndon team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Herndon, the restaurant will be raising money for Ronald McDonald House of Greater Washington, a non-profit that provides essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare.

Chicken Salad Chick of Herndon will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickHerndonVA/

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase a two-sided entree. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 315 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

