Chicken Salad Chick Delivers Record Franchise Growth in 2025, Eyes Continued Expansion in New Year

Fast-Casual Concept Strengthens National Footprint in Standout Year, Targets New Regions for 2026

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a record-breaking year, Chicken Salad Chick capped off 2025 with rapid franchise growth that firmly positions the brand for continued expansion in 2026. The nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept awarded nearly 100 new franchise restaurant deals in 2025, marking its strongest year to date for both new deals signed and restaurant openings. In total, Chicken Salad Chick opened 42 locations across 13 states, underscoring sustained demand for the brand and the strength of its franchise model.

Growth was fueled by both new and existing partners, with 17 existing franchisees expanding into additional territories and 12 new franchise partners joining the system. Chicken Salad Chick continues to attract experienced, multi-unit operators, ranking in the top 94th percentile for awarding an average of four units per deal. This approach has supported strong unit-level performance while enabling thoughtful expansion into high-potential markets nationwide.

Geographic expansion accelerated in 2025 as Chicken Salad Chick opened five new states for development in Arizona, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Utah, creating a strong foundation for continued momentum into 2026. The brand also celebrated its first restaurant openings in Kansas and Maryland, further extending its footprint. Florida and Texas led the way in overall growth with nine and seven new locations respectively, while Kansas, Maryland, and New Mexico emerged as fast-growing markets with strong early performance.

The brand's success in 2025 was driven by a deliberate, relationship-focused growth strategy centered on partnering with proven operators. This highly selective approach continues to resonate with sophisticated multi-unit and multi-brand operators seeking a scalable concept backed by a strong brand and operational support. By pairing thoughtful market selection with experienced franchisees, Chicken Salad Chick has built an authentic, highly differentiated concept with strong unit economics and a culture that resonates with guests.

Chicken Salad Chick's record-breaking year was further reinforced by industry accolades, including recognition as a Top Food Franchise, Most Profitable Franchise, Top Culture Franchise and one of the Top Franchises for Women in 2025. These honors not only reflect the brand's performance, but its ongoing commitment to franchisee success.

"We don't spend time chasing what others are doing. We stay focused on who we are," said Mark Verges, Vice President of Franchise Development at Chicken Salad Chick. "That means serving the best chicken salad with genuine hospitality in clean, welcoming restaurants, and continuously refining what works. We live our mission of spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others every day. I'm excited for the future of Chicken Salad Chick and how well positioned the brand is for its next phase of growth.

Looking ahead to 2026, Chicken Salad Chick's recent franchise signings signal growing traction across the Midwest, Mountain West and Western U.S., positioning the brand for continued expansion beyond its Southeastern roots. Chicken Salad Chick plans to build on this momentum by thoughtfully entering new regions, including the Northeast and select Midwest markets, alongside trusted franchise partners who can establish strong regional foundations that support long-term, sustainable growth.

Chicken Salad Chick has a proven track record in both emerging and established markets, creating an attractive opportunity for experienced multi-unit operators. A strong corporate strategy combined with a loyal customer base allows franchisees to focus on building passionate community connections, delivering consistent guest experiences, and fostering a positive environment.

In the first half of 2025, Chicken Salad Chick celebrated a string of grand openings across the country, solidifying its position as a leader in the fast-casual segment. The brand's commitment to quality, community engagement, and operational support has helped fuel its momentum, with dozens of additional locations in development.

Chicken Salad Chick continues to be recognized as a standout franchise system, being named one of QSR magazine's Best Franchise Deals for four years, as well as being named #3 in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers . The brand was also highlighted in Franchise Times' Top 400 Ranking at 158 for 2025.

To learn more about opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 325 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team headquartered in Atlanta, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Top 400, QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Fast Casual's top three in the nation, and recognized at No. 134 on Nation's Restaurant News 2024 Top 500, spotlighting the biggest restaurants in America by systemwide sales. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

