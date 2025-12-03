CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS ALABAMA FOOTPRINT WITH NEW RESTAURANT IN ALBERTVILLE

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening on December 16, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the grand opening of its newest location in Albertville, located at 7080 U.S. Hwy 431. Bringing its made-from-scratch favorites for the first time to Marshall County, Chicken Salad Chick continues its commitment to spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others through fresh, flavorful meals served from the heart. The restaurant will officially open its doors on Tuesday, December 16, celebrating its opening by offering the first 100 guests in line free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, December 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 guests – The first in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 guests – The first in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, December 17 - The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tervis Tumbler!**

- The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tervis Tumbler!** Thursday, December 18 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler!**

– The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler!** Friday, December 19 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal will receive a FREE Dish Towel!**

– The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal will receive a FREE Dish Towel!** Saturday, December 20 – The first 100 guests to purchase a meal will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag!**

Known for made-from-scratch chicken salad, sandwiches, soups and sides, Chicken Salad Chick offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere where guests can enjoy a delicious meal with family and friends. The Albertville location offers dine-in, drive-thru, takeout, third-party delivery, and catering options for guests to enjoy their favorite Chicken Salad Chick dishes.

"Albertville represents an important step in our growth across Alabama," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "As we continue expanding into new communities, our focus remains the same: offering fresh, made from scratch food and building meaningful connections with the guests we serve. We are proud to open this new location and look forward to introducing more guests in the region to the Chicken Salad Chick experience."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Albertville team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Albertville, the restaurant will be raising funds for MCCS Second Chance Food Pantry, a local food bank in Albertville.

Chicken Salad Chick of Albertville will operate Monday through Saturday from 10am to 8pm and will be closed on Sundays. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit: www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickAlbertvilleAL/

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of an entrée + 1 side or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

*Guests must purchase a meal + 1 side. Must be present to win. Must be 16 years or older. One reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 320 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick