CHICKEN SALAD CHICK TO OPEN FIRST RESTAURANT IN WICHITA

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening of second location in The Sunflower State on December 16, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its second restaurant in Kansas, located at 10240 West 29th St N in the Maize suburb of Wichita. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, December 16, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, December 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Wednesday, December 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Tumbler with lid & straw!**

Thursday, December 18 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick tote bag!**

Friday, December 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Small Chick Cooler!***

Saturday, December 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with one side will receive a FREE meal with one side on a future visit!****

Chicken Salad Chick of Wichita – Maize marks the second Chicken Salad Chick location in the state of Kansas. The restaurant is owned and operated by Troy Morrison, the brand's largest franchisee. A seasoned entrepreneur, Morrison operates over 100 Taco Bell and Wingstop locations nationwide, along with 25 Chicken Salad Chick restaurants across Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas through his franchise group, Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments. Wichita – Maize marks his seventh Chicken Salad Chick opening this year, following new restaurants in Pflugerville, Texas (March), Austin, Texas (August), and Mansfield, Texas; along with Del City and Norman, Oklahoma (October). Morrison also holds development rights for 11 restaurants in the greater Austin area and recently expanded into Indianapolis, Indiana and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"I'm thrilled to be expanding my business portfolio with Chicken Salad Chick here in Kansas," said Troy Morrison, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Wichita – Maize. "I knew I wanted to bring a restaurant to Wichita, and specifically Maize, because it's a growing area that still maintains a small-town feel and has a strong sense of community. This is my sixth opening this year, so things have certainly been busy, but expanding into a new state by year's end has been very rewarding. I'm excited for what lies ahead and look forward to making Chicken Salad Chick a beloved addition to this city."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Wichita – Maize restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're thrilled to be expanding Chicken Salad Chick's presence in the great state of Kansas," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "Kansas is a key development state for us as we continue to grow in the Midwest, so having a strong franchise partner like Troy involved in our expansion efforts is really exciting. Since joining our family, Troy has played an invaluable role in helping us bring The Chick to new communities. Expanding in Wichita marks an important milestone for our brand, and we look forward to seeing all that Troy accomplishes with this new location."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Wichita – Maize team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Wichita, the restaurant will be raising money for Wichita's Littlest Heroes, a pediatric non-profit that fights for Hero children and their families who are battling against life threatening and altering medical conditions.

Chicken Salad Chick of Wichita – Maize will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 9pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickWichitaKSMaize/

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase an entree with two sides. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase two Large Quick Chicks of any flavor chicken salad or pimento cheese. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

****Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase an entree with one side. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 320 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick