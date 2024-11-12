CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES WASHINGTON, D.C. EXPANSION, OPENING NEWEST LOCATION IN FAIRFAX, VA

Fast casual concept opening second restaurant in Washington, D.C. metro area, celebrating grand opening on November 20 and offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Fairfax, VA, located at 13057 Route 50 in The Greenbriar Town Center. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, November 20 where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Wednesday, November 20 –

10:30am : Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE Large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one FREE Large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* 5pm : Free Chick Beanie – The first 50 guests at 5pm to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chick Beanie!**

Thursday, November 21 –

10:30am : Free 16oz Chick Tervis Tumbler – The first 50 guests at 10:30am to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE 16oz Chick Tervis Tumbler!*** 5pm : Free Chick Picnic Blanket – The first 50 guests at 5pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chick Picnic Blanket!***

Friday, November 22 –

10:30am : Free Small Chick Cooler – The first 50 guests at 10:30am to purchase a large Quick Chick will receive a FREE small cooler!**** 5pm : Free 20oz Chick Tumbler – The first 50 guests at 5pm to purchase a large Quick Chick will receive a FREE 20oz Chick Tumbler!****

Saturday, November 23 –

10:30am : Free Chick Tote Bag – The first 50 guests at 10:30am to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag!*** 5pm : Free Chick Dog Swag Bag – The first 50 guests at 5pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chick Dog Swag Bag!***



Chicken Salad Chick of Fairfax marks franchise owner, Devon Chamberlin's, second restaurant opening this year. Chamberlin, who also owns Chicken Salad Chick of Falls Church located at 7505 Leesburg Pike, opened that location in early August. Both locations are owned and operated by her franchise group, CSC NOVA Group, LLC, which she manages alongside her father, Patrick Cavanaugh, and father-in-law, Barry Chamberlin. Recognizing the local enthusiasm around the Falls Church and Fairfax locations, Chamberlin's group recently was awarded the development rights for Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, aiming to open four additional restaurants in the area. Over the next two years, they are looking to expand into communities like Leesburg, Ashburn, and Sterling, bringing Chicken Salad Chick to even more local fans.

"I'm thrilled to continue growing Chicken Salad Chick's footprint in my home state of Virginia," said Devon Chamberlin, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Fairfax. "Ever since my first visit to Chicken Salad Chick when I was living in Florida, I fell in love with the customer service, fresh ingredients, and welcoming atmosphere. After moving back to Northern Virginia, I knew I wanted to bring this experience to my hometown. I was lucky enough to welcome my baby girl into this world on the opening day of our Falls Church location, I can't wait to see what excitement our second location will bring! Chicken Salad Chick's mission to 'Spread Joy, Enrich Lives, and Serve Others' is one I wholeheartedly believe in, and I look forward to sharing this spirit, and our delicious menu, with the Fairfax community this fall."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Fairfax restaurant features outdoor patio dining, dine in, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're excited to continue growing Chicken Salad Chick's presence in the Washington, D.C. metro area," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Washington, D.C. residents value fresh, convenient, and healthier dining options, and we're thrilled to fill that void. The Fairfax opening will certainly build on the positive momentum that Devon started in Falls Church. We're happy to have her as part of the Chicken Salad Chick family and look forward to working with her to expand our reach in the area."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Fairfax team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family event, the restaurant will be raising money for The Lamb Center, a daytime drop-in shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness in the Fairfax area. The organization provides meals, showers, laundry services, employment opportunities, and more.

Chicken Salad Chick of Fairfax will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickFairfaxVAGreenbriar/

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. The reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Must purchase The Chick, or any item of greater value to qualify. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 per guest present.



**Guests must be 16 years or older and must purchase the Chick Meal. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

***Guests must be 16 years or older and must purchase the Chick Trio. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

****Guests must be 16 years or older and must purchase a Large Quick Chick, any flavor. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 280 restaurants in 20 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

