Chicken Salad Chick Enters Nevada Market with Six-Unit Development Agreement

Experienced Family Hospitality Group to Launch the Brand's First Nevada Restaurants in Las Vegas, Powering Southwest Expansion

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is making its Nevada debut with a six-unit franchise agreement in the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The deal marks the brand's first development in the Silver State and underscores continued momentum as Chicken Salad Chick strategically expands beyond the Southeast and into the growing Southwest market.

Leading the development is husband-and-wife team Mark and Cayla Rubalcaba, longtime Las Vegas residents whose professional backgrounds span hospitality, marketing and education. The duo will spearhead the rollout of six restaurants across the market, introducing Chicken Salad Chick's made-from-scratch menu and community-focused hospitality to Southern Nevada.

"Our long-term goal is to help Chicken Salad Chick thrive in Las Vegas while contributing to the brand's continued growth nationwide," said Mark Rubalcaba. "We take seriously the responsibility of building a business that reflects its values — one that brings people together, fosters community and becomes a lasting staple in the Las Vegas Valley."

Mark brings extensive leadership experience in hospitality and gaming, having held roles with MGM Resorts International and BetMGM. Cayla's background includes hospitality training through MGM Resorts' Management Associate Program and five years as a biological science teacher at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School. Together, their operational expertise, strong local ties and leadership experience uniquely position them to establish a lasting presence for the brand in Las Vegas.

Their connection to Chicken Salad Chick began at Auburn University, where Mark and Cayla first experienced the brand and developed a lasting appreciation for its hospitality and culture of service. Both former NCAA Division I athletes in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), the pair credit their competitive backgrounds with instilling the discipline, resilience and drive they now bring to franchise ownership.

"We fell in love with Chicken Salad Chick during our time at Auburn, and it's always felt like more than just a restaurant," said Cayla Rubalcaba. "Having the opportunity to bring a brand that means so much to us to our hometown is incredibly meaningful. We're excited to introduce Las Vegas to the same hospitality and sense of community that first drew us in."

They are joined in the venture by Cayla's father, Anton Nikodemus, a seasoned hospitality executive who will serve as a strategic partner in the group's development efforts, bringing decades of industry experience to support long-term growth.

Nevada is one of five new states Chicken Salad Chick opened for development in 2025, alongside Arizona, New Jersey, New York and Utah. Notably, three of those markets — Arizona, Nevada and Utah — are located in the Southwest, underscoring the brand's focused expansion into high-growth Western territories and reinforcing its evolution into a nationally recognized concept.

"The Southwest represents one of the most exciting growth regions for our brand," said Mark Verges, Vice President of Franchise Development at Chicken Salad Chick. "Expanding into Nevada marks a key milestone in our westward development strategy. Partnering with operators like Mark and Cayla, who deeply understand their community and embody our culture of hospitality, positions us for long-term success in the region."

Chicken Salad Chick has a proven track record in both emerging and established markets, creating an attractive opportunity for experienced multi-unit operators. A strong corporate strategy combined with a loyal customer base allows franchisees to focus on building passionate community connections, delivering consistent guest experiences, and fostering a positive environment.

In a record-breaking 2025, Chicken Salad Chick awarded nearly 100 new restaurant deals and celebrated 42 openings across 13 states. The brand's commitment to quality, community engagement, and operational support has helped fuel its momentum, with dozens of additional locations in development.

Chicken Salad Chick continues to be recognized as a standout franchise system, being named one of QSR Magazine's Best Franchise Deals for four years, as well as ranking No. 3 in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers. The brand was highlighted in the 2025 Franchise Times' Top 400 Ranking at No. 158 and in came in at No. 126 on . Chicken Salad Chick also received industry accolades for Top Food Franchise, Most Profitable Franchise, Top Culture Franchise and one of the Top Franchises for Women.

To learn more about opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 325 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team headquartered in Atlanta, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Top 400, QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Fast Casual's top three in the nation, and recognized at No. 126 on Nation's Restaurant News 2025 Top 500, spotlighting the biggest restaurants in America by systemwide sales. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

