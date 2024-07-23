CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ENTERS THE WASHINGTON, DC METRO AREA WITH THE DEBUT OF ITS FALLS CHURCH, VA LOCATION

-Fast casual concept celebrating grand opening on Aug. 7th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is opening the first of eight locations the Northern Virginia suburbs of Metro Washington, D.C. with Fairfax County native Devon Chamberlin. Serving a dozen varieties of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, along with fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and desserts, Chicken Salad Chick in Falls Church is conveniently located at 7505 Leesburg Pike and boasts a patio for outdoor dining. The Falls Church community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, Aug. 7; the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, local guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways twice every day that include:

Wednesday, Aug. 7 –

10:30 a.m. – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests. The first guest in line at 10:30 a.m. will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

5 p.m. – Free Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler. The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal at 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40 oz. Tumbler.**

Thursday, Aug. 8 –

10:30 a.m. – Free Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag. The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10:30 a.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

5 p.m. – Free Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler. The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 20 oz. Tumbler.**

Friday, Aug. 9 –

10:30 a.m. – Free Chicken Salad Chick Hip Bag. The first 50 guests to purchase a large Quick Chick at 10:30 a.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Hip Bag.**

5 p.m. - Free Chicken Salad Chick Cooler. The first 50 guests to purchase a large Quick Chick at 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.**

Saturday, Aug. 10 – Free Chicken Salad Chick Stadium Cup and Drink. The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Stadium Cup with drink included.**

While this is the first Chicken Salad Chick in Washington's Northern Virginia suburbs, it's the seventh overall in the state with locations already established in Christiansburg, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Richmond, Norfolk and Roanoke. Teaming up with her father, Patrick Cavanaugh, and father-in-law, Barry Chamberlin, Oakton-born Devon Chamberlin of Nova Group, LLC is thrilled to be the one to introduce the brand to her hometown area. Over the next five years, she is looking to expand into nearby communities such as Arlington, Vienna, McLean, Springfield, Reston and more. She already has a site in Fairfax, which will be the next to open.

"My first Chicken Salad Chick experience happened while I was living in Tallahassee, Florida," said Devon Chamberlin, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Falls Church. "I was immediately drawn to the customer service, the freshness and quality of the food made in-house every day and the welcoming energy of the restaurant. Their chicken salad was hands-down the best in the area. After I moved back to Northern Virginia, I knew what was missing was a local Chick!"

Chamberlin spent the past 10 years in the mental health field as a social worker at residential treatment centers, inpatient hospitals and Fairfax County Emergency Services. She had been searching for a way to go into business for herself, still helping people and deepening her ties to the local community. With its mission to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others, Chicken Salad Chick is the ideal new career path she was craving.

"I've always dreamed of being an entrepreneur and putting my people skills to good use," added Chamberlin. "It's so rewarding to build up others and spotlight their strengths. This restaurant has a hometown dream team, starting with our manager from Vienna, Karen Pollard. She and the rest of our talented crew can't wait to introduce Chicken Salad Chick's one-of-a-kind hospitality right here in our backyard."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Falls Church team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Falls Church, the restaurant will be raising money for Inova Fairfax Children's Hospital. Chamberlin had an office on the oncology floor of the hospital for a year during the pandemic, so it is a cause close to her heart.

The Falls Church Chicken Salad Chick will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickFallsChurchVA.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present, per day.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 260 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

