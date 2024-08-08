CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDING COLORADO PRESENCE WITH RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN WINDSOR AND JOHNSTOWN

-Fast casual concept kicks off Rocky Mountain growth August 21 in Windsor with free chicken salad for a year giveaway-

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A little over a year after its Colorado debut in Greeley, Chicken Salad Chick and local franchise owners David and Jessica Zumbrun are adding two more locations of the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept in Windsor (475 East Main Street) and Johnstown (4884 Larimer Parkway).

Opening August 21 in the East Pointe shopping center, just east of the intersection of Highway 257 and 392, the Windsor restaurant features a convenient drive-thru and serves a dozen varieties of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, along with fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and desserts. The Johnstown restaurant opening will follow shortly at Johnstown Plaza near Scheels. This location also has a drive-thru, making it easy to pick up a freshly made lunch or dinner on the go.

To celebrate the Windsor grand opening on Wednesday, August 21, Chicken Salad Chick is giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Throughout grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, Aug. 21 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Thursday, Aug. 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.** Friday, Aug. 23 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.** Saturday, Aug. 24 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cutting Board.**

Husband-and-wife team David and Jessica Zumbrun of NOCO Chick LLC are experienced local business owners who immediately fell in love with Chicken Salad Chick's mission to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others when they had their first Chick experience on vacation in Alabama. They brought the brand home to Greeley in 2023 with plans to open four more locations in Northern Colorado.

"Chicken Salad Chick's unique blend of genuine hospitality and fresh food made from scratch every day makes it a wonderful concept to introduce to multiple communities in this area," said David Zumbrun. "We are very grateful to the people of Greeley who have welcomed the Chick with open arms over the past year, as well as our dedicated team members who create such a joyful atmosphere in the restaurant. We are proud to have strong management at both of our new restaurants that includes original team members from Greeley and look forward to promoting even more of our team as we continue to grow and open new locations."

The Zumbrun's are very active in their Northern Colorado communities, supporting numerous organizations with their time and talents. As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family events in Windsor and Johnstown, they are donating proceeds to Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy. David serves on the Board of Directors for this organization, which supports the belief that every child should live a life free of abuse in a safe and permanent home.

Chicken Salad Chick in Windsor will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickWindsorCO.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 260 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

