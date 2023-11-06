CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDING IN MIDDLE GEORGIA WITH MILLEDGEVILLE RESTAURANT OPENING

-Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening Nov. 15th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it's arriving in Milledgeville with a new location opening at 1901 North Columbia Street across from Hobby Lobby. Even better, Chicken Salad Chick Milledgeville will welcome guests with a convenient double drive-thru. The Milledgeville community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 15th; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Milledgeville guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Thursday, Nov. 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.** Friday, Nov. 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Wooden Cutting Board.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Wooden Cutting Board.** Saturday, Nov. 18 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

The Milledgeville restaurant is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Lanier and Rod McLeod of RLM Restaurant Group. The duo opened their first Chick in Warner Robins in 2016, then quickly grew with additional locations in Newnan, Carrollton, and Macon. Lanier attended Georgia College & State University, so Milledgeville holds a special place in her heart and memories.

"For the past seven years, our wonderful restaurant guests have flooded through our doors with support and encouraged us to open locations in their home towns. Their love and enthusiasm for our made-from-scratch chicken salad is our inspiration to continue to grow into new markets," said Lanier McLeod. "Milledgeville is my second home. There's been so much anticipation from our guests around this opening, which has been really fun for us to know that the community shares the same excitement we do for Chicken Salad Chick. We can't wait to serve them."

Lanier added, "Through the years we have also formed a family within our company, and we love to watch these young people grow. It is so rewarding to see team members, who often start in high school, stick with our company and become shift leaders, assistant managers and general managers at our restaurants."

In addition to supporting their employees, the McLeods enjoy giving back to important causes. Over the years they have raised funds for local food banks and other worthy organizations throughout Middle Georgia, such as Ronald McDonald House and the Museum of Aviation. The McLeods look forward to getting further involved with the local charities of Milledgeville in the future.

Chicken Salad Chick in Milledgeville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickMilledgevilleGA.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present."

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 240 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

