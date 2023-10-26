CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST WITH OPENING IN OCEAN SPRINGS

-Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening Nov. 1st with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its third location along the Mississippi Gulf Coast with an opening in Ocean Springs. In the heart of the city at 2107-A Bienville Blvd. between the hospital and downtown, Chicken Salad Chick Ocean Springs will welcome guests with a convenient drive-thru and outdoor patio. The Ocean Springs community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 1st; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Ocean Springs guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Thursday, Nov. 2 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.** Friday, Nov. 3 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Wooden Cutting Board.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Wooden Cutting Board.** Saturday, Nov. 4 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

The Ocean Springs restaurant is owned and operated by Hudson Sandefur and Bruce Ratcliffe of Spring City Chick, LLC. They are the duo that brought Chicken Salad Chick to D'Iberville in 2018 and expanded to Gulfport less than two years later. Sandefur owns five other Chicken Salad Chick locations in Arkansas and Tennessee as well as multiple Zaxby's restaurants throughout the Gulf Coast region. Ratcliffe got his start in restaurants managing Zaxby's locations in Baldwin County, Alabama, for 13 years.

"We could not be more excited to have finally found a location in the City of Discovery and continue bringing Chicken Salad Chick to fans along the Mississippi Gulf Coast," said Bruce Ratcliffe. "Ocean Springs is a beautiful town that has the exact combination of class, sass and fun we try to bring wherever we go. We can't wait to start serving our freshly made chicken salad flavors to the wonderful people of this community."

This restaurant group enjoys giving back to important causes, donating since 2018 to Back Bay Mission in Gulfport and D'Iberville through Chicken Salad Chick's annual Giving Card program. With the Ocean Springs opening, they will be supporting The Lord is My Help Food Kitchen as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events. The food pantry and meal distribution service is working to put an end to hunger in Ocean Springs. The local Chick team looks forward to working with them wherever they can.

Chicken Salad Chick in Ocean Springs will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickOceanSpringsMS.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present."

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 240 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

404-558-4108

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick