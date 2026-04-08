CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS FLORIDA FOOTPRINT WITH NEW LAKE CITY RESTAURANT

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening on April 21, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of a brand-new restaurant located at 228 NW Centurion Court in Lake City. The new location features a convenient drive-thru, and the local community is invited to celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, April 21, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for while taking advantage of various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, April 21 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, April 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick Cutting Board!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick Cutting Board!** Thursday, April 23 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE 40oz Tumbler!***

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE 40oz Tumbler!*** Friday, April 24 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Grey Chick Cooler!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Grey Chick Cooler!** Saturday, April 25 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree will win a FREE Scoop Bounceback Card!****

Chicken Salad Chick of Lake City is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners, Darin and Lyndsey Melvin. The husband-and-wife duo have acquired 7 Chicken Salad Chick locations across Florida, including the Tallahassee locations. Lake City will be the first restaurant they'll be opening from the ground up and shortly afterwards, they'll be opening a second location in Palm Coast this May.

"Darin and I are excited to officially open our first, brand-new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant," said Lyndsey Melvin, owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Lake City. "Since acquiring our restaurants, we've worked hard to serve top-notch food with a side of genuine Southern hospitality. We're passionate about making every visit memorable, and our team is dedicated to ensuring each new restaurant reflects our high standards for exceptional service. We believe our made-from-scratch chicken salad and welcoming atmosphere will resonate with both residents and visitors, and we're excited to contribute to the area's growing culinary scene and local economy."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Lake City restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, drive-thru, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're thrilled to continue expanding Chicken Salad Chick's footprint in Florida and bring our dining experience to Lake City," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "Lake City offers easy access to beautiful parks, lakes, and freshwater springs, including those in Ichetucknee Springs State Park. Whether guests are picking up chicken salad for a picnic or cooling off with a lemonade on a hot day, we have something for everyone. We're grateful for the way thousands of guests have embraced our brand, and we're committed to 'Spreading Joy, Enriching Lives and Serving Others' every day."

Supporting local charities and organizations is a key priority for the Melvins. Over the years, they've partnered with local food banks, schools, and youth organizations, participated in community festivals and parades, and hosted numerous fundraising events and donation drives. Their commitment aligns closely with the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks through year‑round fundraising. As part of the pre‑opening Friends & Family events in Lake City, the restaurant will raise money for Catholic Charities' Florida Gateway Food Bank, which provides essential food assistance to residents across Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee, and Union counties.

Chicken Salad Chick of Lake City will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the Lake City restaurant's Facebook. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of an entree with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase two large Quick Chicks. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase an entree with two sides. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

****Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase one entree. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 330 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Top 400 lists, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers from 2018 to 2025, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2025. Chicken Salad Chick has also been named one of the South's Best Chains by Southern Living and has been recognized as one of America's Favorite Chains by Technomic. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick