Chicken Salad Chick Expands Florida Presence With New Restaurant Opening In Trinity

AUBURN, Ala., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 24th restaurant in Florida with the newest location in Trinity. Following the opening in Brandon last month, the Trinity restaurant kicks off 2020 development throughout the state with restaurants planned for St. Petersburg, Ocala, Orlando, Panama City and Palm Beach markets later this year. Located at 12096 State Road 54, the new restaurant, which features a drive-thru and patio seating, will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, January 20 and will be owned and operated by franchise owners Paul and Linsay Rohr of Simply Southern Pinellas Group.

During grand opening week, guests will enjoy southern hospitality through giveaways and specials at the new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant:

Monday, January 20 ( Martin Luther King Jr. Day) – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.** Tuesday, January 21 – The first 50 guests at 10:30a.m. and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler. Wednesday, January 22 – The first 100 guests to purchase a meal will receive a free Giving Card.

The first 100 guests to purchase a meal will receive a free Giving Card. Thursday, January 23 – Guest Appreciation Day – All guests will receive one free scoop of Classic Carol.

All guests will receive one free scoop of Classic Carol. Friday, January 24 – The first 100 guests to purchase a meal will receive a free Chick hat.

The first 100 guests to purchase a meal will receive a free Chick hat. Saturday, January 25 – The first 100 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick tote bag.

The husband-and-wife team were first introduced to Chicken Salad Chick in 2011 while vacationing in South Carolina. After meeting with founder Stacy Brown, the Rohrs felt her passion and were committed to becoming Chicken Salad Chick franchisees. They opened their first location in Palm Harbor in 2016 and another location in Seminole shortly after. With the opening of the Trinity restaurant, the Rohrs will be proud owners of three Chicken Salad Chick restaurants on the west coast of Florida.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Chicken Salad Chick. About four years ago, my husband and I opened our first Chicken Salad Chick location in Palm Harbor and since then, we've been able to expand to Seminole and now Trinity," said Linsay Rohr. "Our fresh, homemade chicken salad flavors and spectacular team make the brand a standout and we can't wait to start serving the community of Trinity."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 145 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Trinity will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. to 8p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 1/27.

**Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 1/27.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://facebook.com/chickensaladchicktrinity/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 145 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

