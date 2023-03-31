CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN NORTH CAROLINA WITH SECOND WILMINGTON-AREA LOCATION

-Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening on April 12th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest North Carolina location in Leland. This marks the brand's 12th restaurant in North Carolina and the second for local franchise owners Shane and Haley Pinder, who opened their first Chick in Wilmington in 2019. Located in the Olde Waterford Way shopping center at 503 Olde Waterford Way at Highway 17, Chicken Salad Chick Leland boasts a drive-thru and patio. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on April 12; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Leland guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, April 12 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* An early arrival is highly recommended to secure a place in line; the restaurant team will begin assigning numbers to guests in line at 8 a.m.

Shane and Haley Pinder of Coastal Chicks, LLC opened their first Chick in Wilmington in November 2019 after relocating to the area from their long-term home in Virginia. The Pinder family fell in love with Wilmington's close-knit community and hoped to contribute in a bigger way, which is when they were introduced to the Chicken Salad Chick franchise. With a mutual attraction to the brand's mission of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others, the Pinders are thrilled to be doing just that in the Wilmington community with the addition of their second location.

"We are grateful for all the support we have received in Wilmington and are eager to share our passion for service with the opening of our Chick in Leland. It's a wonderful, family-centered community and one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina," explained Haley Pinder, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick Leland. "We have enjoyed getting to know our guests and working alongside our staff to serve them, and we are excited to continue our journey with a brand that values faith and family, while providing everyone's favorite fresh, made-from-scratch menu items to Brunswick County."

Chicken Salad Chick in Leland will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickLelandNC/.

*Guests should arrive early to get checked in; numbers will be assigned starting at 8 a.m. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure your spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 225 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

