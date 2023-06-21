CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN ROCKY MOUNTAIN REGION WITH OPENING OF COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, RESTAURANT

-Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening on June 28th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest Colorado location in Colorado Springs. This marks the brand's second restaurant in the state and the first for local franchise owners Kirsten and David Garrett, along with Kirsten's mother, Judy DeVincentis. The team plans to bring a total of three locations to the area. Chicken Salad Chick made its Centennial State debut in March, introducing its made-from-scratch chicken salad to new fans in Greeley. Now, the Colorado Springs community is invited to celebrate the grand opening of Chicken Salad Chick at 5660 Barnes Road on Wednesday, June 28. The first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Colorado Springs guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, June 28 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

– – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at for grand opening day only. Thursday, June 29 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

- The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.** Friday, June 30 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Crossbody Bag.**

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Crossbody Bag.** Saturday, July 1 – The first 100 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Summer Tote Bag.**

Kirsten Garrett of Why Not Chicks, LLC served in the United States Air Force as an engineer for nearly a decade before she reached a turning point in her life and wanted to diversify her service to others. She moved back to her home state to partner with her husband and mother in opening FirstLight Home Care of Colorado Springs. Almost 10 years later, the trio is expanding their service-minded business focus to include Chicken Salad Chick, a brand well known in the Southeast for spreading joy and enriching lives with service from the heart. Garrett is confident the new restaurant – located in an area boasting multiple military bases - will be a great addition to this community that values fresh, healthy food options.

"Chicken Salad Chick's fresh food and hospitality is second to none," said Kirsten Garrett, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick Colorado Springs. "During my time in the Air Force stationed in Alabama, I became a frequent visitor at my local Chick. I fell in love with the culture, the food and the simplicity of the concept, and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to offer that same experience to others right here in the Springs."

Garrett and her team are eager for the opportunity to give back to important causes. With the Colorado Springs opening, they will be supporting Camp Wapiyapi, a summer camp for kids facing pediatric cancer, as part of the pre-opening Friends & Family events. As a mother of four young boys, this is a cause close to Garrett's heart.

Chicken Salad Chick in Colorado Springs will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickColoradoSpringsCOBarnes/.

*Guests should start arriving at 7 a.m. to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss the return time, your spot will be awarded to the next in-line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 225 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

