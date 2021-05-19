Chicken Salad Chick Expands In Georgia With Newest Thomasville Restaurant

ATLANTA, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued growth in Georgia with a new restaurant opening in Thomasville. Located at 2551 E. Pinetree Blvd, the Thomasville restaurant marks the brand's 33rd location in the state, with additional restaurants slated for later this year across Marietta, Atlanta, Bethlehem, Fayetteville and LaGrange. The Thomasville location, which features a drive-thru and patio seating, will celebrate its grand opening on June 15 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, June 15 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year and can secure their spot in line by posting to the Thomasville Chick Facebook page once they arrive. The next 99 guests in line receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Additionally, the first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special through the drive-thru will receive a free Chick tumbler. Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year and can secure their spot in line by posting to the Thomasville Chick Facebook page once they arrive. The next 99 guests in line receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Additionally, the first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special through the drive-thru will receive a free Chick tumbler. Guests can arrive starting at for grand opening day only. Wednesday, June 16 – The first 50 guests in line to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat.

– The first 50 guests in line to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat. Thursday, June 17 ­­– The first 50 guests in line to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free small Chick cooler.

­­– The first 50 guests in line to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free small Chick cooler. Friday, June 18 – All guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on their next visit.

– All guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on their next visit. Saturday, June 19 – All guests to purchase a Chick Special will have their meal upgraded to a Chick Trio.

Husband-and-wife-team Bob and Carolyn Gosselin of St. George Hospitality Co. III are the multi-unit franchise owners bringing Chicken Salad Chick to Thomasville. With career backgrounds in real estate and marketing, the duo opened their first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Tallahassee in 2013 after learning about the brand from the founders themselves, quickly expanding to a second location in the capital city a year later. Over these past eight years, the Gosselins have relished in Chicken Salad Chick's service mentality, supporting numerous local nonprofit organizations and embracing their role as a beloved business in their community. Earning loyal fans throughout Southern Georgia along the way, the Gosselins are ready to give guests what they have been asking for with the brand's first Thomasville restaurant.

"We have many devoted customers from Thomasville and the surrounding areas who have been visiting us in Tallahassee all along. Now, we're excited to be able to give them their Chick fix closer to home. It's also a bit of a homecoming for Carolyn, who was born in Thomasville and grew up around the corner in Monticello," said Bob Gosselin. "From opening our first restaurant, it is very rewarding to see just how far the brand's fresh, flavorful food and unmatched hospitality has reached over the years and we are thrilled to be welcomed with open arms into a community like Thomasville."

Chicken Salad Chick in Thomasville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 6/21/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickThomasvilleGA/.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 190 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2020, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

