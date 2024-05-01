THIRD CHICKEN SALAD CHICK COMING TO THE PIEDMONT TRIAD WITH KERNERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, OPENING

-Fast casual concept celebrating grand opening on May 14th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is opening in Kernersville at 736 South Main Street in the Main Street Market shopping center. Featuring outdoor patio seating and a large kitchen to fulfill catering orders, Chicken Salad Chick of Kernersville is the third in North Carolina for Paul and Michael Umphenour of Piedmont Restaurant Group, Inc., who also owns the High Point and Clemmons locations. The Kernersville community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, May 14th; the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, local guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, May 14th – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, May 15th - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

- The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.** Thursday, May 16th – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.** Friday, May 17th – The first 25 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cutting Board.**

– The first 25 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cutting Board.** Saturday, May 18th – ALL DAY, buy 2 Large Quick Chicks and receive one FREE.**

Paul and Michael Umphenour and the Piedmont Restaurant Group team opened their first Chicken Salad Chick in High Point in 2020, followed by Clemmons in 2022. A Greensboro native, Michael Umphenour has over two decades of industry experience operating restaurants. He quickly recognized Chicken Salad Chick's unbeatable combination of delicious food made from scratch every day in the restaurant and an emphasis on spreading joy and enriching lives within the communities it serves. He plans to keep expanding with the brand, opening in Asheboro later this year.

"Our inspiration for bringing more Chicken Salad Chick restaurants to the Triad is rooted in a passion for food, a desire to create a unique dining experience, and a love for bringing people together through culinary enjoyment," said Michael Umphenour. "The Kernersville community possesses abundant potential for expansion, boasting a blend of historical richness and tradition while embracing innovative ideas, spirited energy, and a strong sense of civic pride."

The Piedmont Restaurant Group team has partnered with local police departments at its other North Carolina locations and will be supporting the Kernersville Police Department as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events in Kernersville. Umphenour looks forward to strengthening connections with the local community and developing a close relationship with the men and women in blue who serve Kernersville.

Chicken Salad Chick Kernersville will be open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickKernersvilleNC.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

