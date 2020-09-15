Chicken Salad Chick Expands In Oklahoma City With Second Restaurant Opening This Year

AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Oklahoma with its newest restaurant in Chisholm Creek. Located at 1332 West Memorial Avenue, the Chisholm Creek restaurant marks the brand's fifth location in the state and second to open in Oklahoma City this year, following the debut in Nichols Hills in February. The Chisholm Creek restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on September 29 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Oklahoma's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Chisholm Creek restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, September 29 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests at 10:30am and the first 50 guests at 6pm will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one lucky guest randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line at 10:30am can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

The Chisholm Creek restaurant is owned and operated by Oklahoma multi-unit franchise owner Molly McGill. With nearly 20 years of experience in restaurant management, McGill is an industry veteran and former multi-unit operator of McDonalds and has used her background to quickly make an impact on Chicken Salad Chick. Just two years after spearheading Chicken Salad Chick's entry into the state with her opening in Broken Arrow, McGill has opened four additional locations in Tulsa, Edmond, Nichols Hills and now Chisholm Creek. She's rapidly grown the brand's presence throughout the state and has plans to open three additional Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in Oklahoma over the next couple years.

"If you told me two years ago I would be the sole operator in Oklahoma and about to open my fifth Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, I'm not sure I would have believed it," said McGill. "My journey with the brand has exceeded any and all expectations I had coming in as a franchise owner and the support I've received from the communities I serve has blown me away. I'm thrilled to be opening in Chisholm Creek and excited to see what the future holds."

Chicken Salad Chick is centered in the new Chisolm Creek, which is Oklahoma City's first pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use, live-work-shop-eat-play development that also includes Top Golf, Cabela's, St. Anthony medical center, other upscale casual eateries and an 80-acre park.

Chicken Salad Chick in Chisholm Creek will be open Monday – Saturday from 11a.m. – 9p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10:15am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10:15-11:45am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and scan the code '1st 100 Spot' on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 10/5.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 10/5.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickChisholmCreekOK/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded by Stacy Brown in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 170 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

