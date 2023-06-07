CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS IN TEXAS WITH AMARILLO LOCATION

-Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening on June 13th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest Texas location in Amarillo. Located at 2620 Wolflin Ave., this new restaurant is led by first-time Chick owner Laura Garrison and is the first in the state's Northwestern Panhandle region. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Tuesday, June 13; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Amarillo guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, June 13 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, June 14 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

- The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.** Thursday, June 15 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.** Friday, June 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special receive a FREE Chick Special on their next visit.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special receive a FREE Chick Special on their next visit.** Saturday, June 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase 2 large Quick Chicks receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.**

Laura Garrison of Salade de Poulet Foods has a background in the restaurant industry and considers herself in the people business. As the owner of multiple nearby Taco Bell locations, she believes this outlook has allowed her to become a successful small business leader by developing meaningful relationships in the communities she serves. Garrison is looking forward to bringing Chicken Salad Chick to her hometown of Amarillo, a place she's deeply passionate about and knows will welcome the brand and its mission of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others. In fact, as part of the restaurant's pre-opening Friends & Family events, Chicken Salad Chick Amarillo is supporting Downtown Women's Center, a local organization providing food, shelter and other services to women and children in need.

"This area of Texas is a great market for Chicken Salad Chick. To me, chicken salad brings memories of going to the lake or beach or on a great road trip and taking chicken salad to eat along the way," said Laura Garrison, owner of Chicken Salad Chick Amarillo. "These are also the stories I've been hearing daily as we've prepared for our opening. Everyone has a certain way they like it prepared, and Chicken Salad Chick has 12 fresh, flavorful varieties, all made from scratch every day."

Garrison is thrilled to be growing as a female business owner with a company that values leaders like her. "I believe it's essential to surround yourself with people that lift you up both personally and professionally. I'm happy to have found those people within Chicken Salad Chick, a brand with a large and supportive female presence," added Garrison.

Chicken Salad Chick Amarillo will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickAmarilloTXWolflin/.

*Guests should arrive early to get checked in. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure your spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 225 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

