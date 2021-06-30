Chicken Salad Chick Expands Kentucky Footprint With Hopkinsville Opening

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest company-owned restaurant in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. On the heels of the brand's Paducah debut just last month, the Hopkinsville restaurant continues Chicken Salad Chick's Kentucky development, including both corporate and franchised locations throughout the state, with an additional restaurant slated for Louisville later this year. Located at 4014 Ft. Campbell Blvd, the Hopkinsville Chick will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, July 14, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

"Just three years ago, our brand debuted our 100th restaurant and entry into Kentucky. Now, the Hopkinsville restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick's fifth location in the state and comes at an exciting time as we quickly approach the opening of our 200th location later this summer," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Our brand has grown so quickly thanks to supportive communities just like Hopkinsville, where we aim to truly become a part of the neighborhood by spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others. With dedicated team members, such as our General Manager and Hopkinsville local, Nicole Poindexter, we are able to make that vision a reality, creating new Chick fans out of friends, families, and neighbors in each town."

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, July 14 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

– The first 50 guests at and to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tote bag. Friday, July 16 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Saturday, July 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Chicken Salad Chick will also be hosting a Friends and Family event on July 12 and July 13 from 11am-1pm and 4pm-6pm to kick off the Hopkinsville grand opening celebrations. Guests will get a sneak peak of the new restaurant and will receive a free meal, however, donations are welcome. All donations received during the event will benefit The Jennie Stuart Health Foundation, an organization that aims to accommodate the growing healthcare needs of communities. To secure your spot, visit the Friends and Family event page .

Chicken Salad Chick in Hopkinsville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 7/19/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickHopkinsvilleKY

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 195 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

