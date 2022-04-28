CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS NORTH CAROLINA FOOTPRINT WITH FAYETTEVILLE OPENING

-Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening with free chicken salad for a year to first 100 guests on May 3rd-

ATLANTA, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, North Carolina, which will feature a drive-thru and indoor seating area. This marks the ninth restaurant in the state, with plans to open an additional location in Kernersville later this year. Located at 2811 Raeford Road, Chicken Salad Chick Fayetteville will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, May 3.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, May 3 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at for grand opening day only. Wednesday, May 4 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.** Thursday, May 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Small Cooler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Small Cooler.** Friday, May 6 – All day long, guests with the CSC app will receive 3 Points for every $1 spent as part of Chicken Salad Chick's brand-wide Mother's Day celebration

– All day long, guests with the CSC app will receive 3 Points for every spent as part of Chicken Salad Chick's brand-wide Mother's Day celebration Saturday, May 7 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free stainless steel Chick Water Bottle.**

Behind the Fayetteville opening is first-time franchise owner Jonah Greenup of NC Chick LLC. Greenup is from Fayetteville and has lived in Hope Mills for the past five years. Working as a manager in the quick service restaurant industry for over 14 years, he is a pro at cultivating an ideal work environment for both employees and guests. He recognized that same commitment to atmosphere and culture with Chicken Salad Chick, and now he and his business partners have plans to open two additional Chicks in the future.

"I experienced Chicken Salad Chick for the first time a couple of years ago in Richmond, Virginia, and I became an instant fan of the made-from-scratch food served from the heart with unmatched hospitality," said Greenup. "This is my hometown, and I'm thrilled to be opening a business that I know will spread joy to my neighbors and enrich the community."

Chicken Salad Chick in Fayetteville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should start arriving at 7 a.m. to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss the return time, your spot will be awarded to the next in-line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickFayettevilleNC/.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

