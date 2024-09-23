CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS OKLAHOMA PRESENCE, OPENING NEWEST RESTAURANT NEAR QUAIL SPRINGS MALL

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening on October 1, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is opening its newest restaurant in Oklahoma City. The restaurant is located at 14215 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, near Quail Springs Mall and in front of Home Depot. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, October 1 and the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, October 1 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, October 2 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tumbler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tumbler.** Thursday, October 3 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag.** Friday, October 4 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chick Meal on their next visit.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chick Meal on their next visit.** Saturday, October 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick Cooler.**

Chicken Salad Chick of Oklahoma City is spearheaded by Troy Morrison, who recently opened Chicken Salad Chick of Moore on August 28. Oklahoma City is his second franchise opening in a short period of time, but Morrison has big expansion plans for the state. He's acquired the rights to four more Chicken Salad Chick locations in Oklahoma, three in Wichita, KS and 11 in Austin, TX, with plans to open locations in all three states in 2025.

"I'm excited to further expand Chicken Salad Chick in Oklahoma with the opening of my second location in Oklahoma City, just a month after launching my first restaurant in Moore," said Troy Morrison, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Oklahoma City. "Chicken Salad Chick offers a unique dining experience that stands out amongst other restaurant franchises. Our menu caters to a broad audience, from families to those seeking a quick and nutritious meal. I chose to invest in this brand because it offers something fresh and special for my community. I'm honored to continue growing with Chicken Salad Chick and can't wait to welcome both new and returning guests at the grand opening!"

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new restaurant offers in-restaurant and patio dining, drive-thru, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options. The Oklahoma City opening marks the brand's fifth location in Oklahoma, following recent openings in Broken Arrow, Moore and two in Tulsa.

"We're excited to grow Chicken Salad Chick's footprint in the Oklahoma City area," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Troy Morrison has proven to be an exceptional franchise owner, and we're proud to have him as a valued member of the Chicken Salad Chick family. He's been instrumental in our strategic return to this market, which has been a significant focus for us in 2024. With his extensive experience in restaurant franchising, we're confident he will continue to thrive as he expands his business portfolio with additional locations. We eagerly anticipate Troy's growth and continued success."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Oklahoma City team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Oklahoma City, the restaurant will be raising money for The Toby Keith Foundation, which funds the building and operation of the "OK Kids Korral," a home-away-from-home for children battling cancer.

Chicken Salad Chick of Oklahoma City will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am - 8pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit

https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickOklahomaCityOKQuailSprings/

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Not valid in drive thru.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present, per day. Not valid in drive thru.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 270 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick