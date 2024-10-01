CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS SOUTH CAROLINA PRESENCE WITH NEW RESTAURANT IN BEAUFORT

Fast casual concept expands in Beaufort County, celebrating grand opening on October 15 and offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its opening its 14th restaurant in South Carolina, located at 3351 Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, October 15 where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, October 15 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, October 16 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Canvas Tote Bag!**

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Canvas Tote Bag!** Thursday, October 17 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chick Meal or Small Quick Chick on their next visit!***

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chick Meal or Small Quick Chick on their next visit!*** Friday, October 18 – Buy 2 Large Quick Chicks, Get 1 FREE all day! Plus, be one of the first 50 guests to purchase 3 Quick Chicks and receive a FREE tote bag!**

– Buy 2 Large Quick Chicks, Get 1 FREE all day! Plus, be one of the first 50 guests to purchase 3 Quick Chicks and receive a FREE tote bag!** Saturday, October 19 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Stadium Cup. The cup can be used through October 31 for a free drink when you purchase a Chick Meal!****

Chicken Salad Chick of Beaufort is owned and operated by Julie Beville and Michelle Singleton of Sing Bev Hospitality. These multi-unit franchise owners opened their first Chicken Salad Chick in Greenville, SC in 2013. They're excited to be part of the Beaufort community and serve up Chicken Salad Chick's delicious menu items to residents soon.

"Our families love Beaufort and have visited many, many times over the years!" said Julie Beville, co-franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Beaufort. "We've been looking for the right spot to open a location and being part of the new Beaufort Station shopping center, alongside fantastic new shops and restaurants, is exciting! We can't wait to meet our guests this fall."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Beaufort restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, drive-thru, take-out, curbside pickup, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're thrilled to continue growing Chicken Salad Chick's footprint in the Carolinas," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Beaufort and its neighboring communities are a great fit for our brand, and we're confident our menu will resonate with guests here. Sing Bev Hospitality has been exceptional franchise owners and built a wonderful team. We're proud to have them as part of the Chicken Salad Chick family and their team's dedication to our values and their community is inspiring. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning guests to our restaurant and continuing our expansion throughout the Carolinas."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Beaufort team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. "The culture of our restaurant is something we deeply value. From the start, Chicken Salad Chick's mission to 'Spread Joy, Enrich Lives, and Serve Others' has really resonated with us, and that's exactly what we aim to bring to Beaufort," says Beville.

As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Beaufort, the restaurant will be raising money for a local chapter of the American Cancer Society. Donations will help the organization's funding to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

After grand opening week, Chicken Salad Chick of Beaufort will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickBeaufortSC/

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. The reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present, per day.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase the Chick Meal to qualify. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

****Must be present to win. Not valid with any other offer. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 270 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

