Chicken Salad Chick Expands South Carolina Presence With New Restaurant Opening in Spartanburg

AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in South Carolina with its newest location in Spartanburg. Located in the United Community Bank Plaza at 449 East Main Street, the new restaurant marks the ninth location in the state. The Spartanburg restaurant, which features outdoor patio seating, will celebrate its grand opening on October 2 and will be offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, October 2 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.** Thursday, October 3 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol. Friday, October 4 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free customized Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free customized Chick tumbler. Saturday, October 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Chicken Salad Chick's Spartanburg location will be owned and operated by long-time franchise owners Julie Beville and Michelle Singleton of Sing Bev Hospitality, LLC. They currently have eleven additional Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in their portfolio, eight of which are located in South Carolina. With backgrounds in sales and marketing, the partners have been able to cultivate a loyal team of employees and a passionate customer base that continues to fuel their growth throughout the Carolinas and beyond.

"Never in a million years did we imagine owning a restaurant, but this exceptional concept helped us realize how much we love serving others," said Michelle Singleton. "Twelve restaurants later and every grand opening is still as exciting as the first. We can't wait to show the residents of Spartanburg what it means to serve from the heart, with a little help from our delicious made-from-scratch chicken salads."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 130 restaurants currently open in 15 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Spartanburg will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com or follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 10/7.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 10/7.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickSpartanburg

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 130 restaurants in 15 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

