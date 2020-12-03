Chicken Salad Chick Expands Texas Footprint With Debut In Waco

AUBURN, Ala., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Waco, Texas. Marking the brand's first location in the Waco metropolitan area, the new restaurant highlights Chicken Salad Chick's widespread expansion plans across Texas and eighth opening in the state this year alone. Located at 1509 Hewitt Drive, the Waco restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on December 16 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Texas' state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Waco restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining. In addition, Chicken Salad Chick Waco will feature a drive-thru for added convenience.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, December 16 - Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only. Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit. Friday, December 18 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Saturday, December 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Behind Chicken Salad Chick's debut in Waco is first-time franchise owner Austin Young of H3y Chick Enterprises. Drawing from nearly two decades of experience in the foodservice industry, previously serving as District Manager of Zaxby's, Young is well-versed in operations and restaurant management. He was first introduced to Chicken Salad Chick in Columbus, Georgia in 2014 and eagerly awaited the opportunity to open his own location. Young will be working alongside his two uncles at the new Waco restaurant and has plans to open two additional locations in the near future.

"I've worked in a family-owned restaurant since I was 15, so being able to carry on that tradition and begin my own family business with my two uncles is a dream come true," said Austin Young. "After my first taste of Chicken Salad Chick six years ago, I knew I had to open my own location but needed to find the right market. Waco is a small, tight-knit community and vibrant college town that resonates with Chicken Salad Chick's brand values and I know the brand's made-fresh-daily food and hospitable atmosphere will be welcomed with open arms."

Chicken Salad Chick in Waco will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10am-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and scan the code '1st 100 Spot' on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 12/21/20.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Ten (10) winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 12/21/20.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickwaco

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 180 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Natalia Rodrigues

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

