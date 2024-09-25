CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS TEXAS PRESENCE WITH NEW RESTAURANT IN MIDLAND

Fast casual concept enters Midland County and will celebrate grand opening on October 2,

Offering Free Chicken Salad for a Year

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its opening its 34th restaurant in Texas and first in Midland County, located at 200 Spring Park Drive in the Ally Village shopping center. The Midland community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, October 2 where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Wednesday, October 2 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Thursday, October 3 – The first 75 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tumbler.**

– The first 75 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tumbler.** Friday, October 4 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chick Cutting Board!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chick Cutting Board!** Saturday, October 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Small Quick Chick will receive a FREE Small Quick Chick on your next visit!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Midland is owned and operated by mother-daughter duo, Liz Sevcik and Alexis Thompson. With over 30 years of combined experience in nursing and education, Sevcik has worked as a nurse, while both she and Thompson have taught fourth grade. Thompson, now in her eighth year of teaching, plans to continue doing so for a few more years before fully working at the restaurant. Both women are very involved in the local community and believe their strong ties will contribute to the success of their business. They found their favorite aspects of their previous careers – building relationships with patients and students – has been incredibly rewarding and believe that experience will prove invaluable as they work to establish trust and respect within the Midland community.

"We decided to become Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners not only because of the food, but because of what the brand represents," said Alexis Thompson, co-franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Midland. "My mom and I were truly inspired by the story of the founder, Stacy Brown, and the brand's mission to 'Spread Joy, Enrich Lives, and Serve Others.' It aligns perfectly with our family's values. The more we learned about Chicken Salad Chick's history, the more certain we became that we wanted to join the family. Midland is in need of fresh, healthy dining options, so we're excited to bring those to our community very soon."

The pair have a longtime admiration for Chicken Salad Chick, as they've dined at multiple locations over the years, each consistent in taste and quality. Sevcik recognized something special in Chicken Salad Chick and felt drawn to open a location of her own. After discussing and researching the brand, the pair found Chicken Salad Chick's mission deeply resonated with them. Combined with the brand's delicious chicken salad flavors and warm, welcoming atmosphere, they knew this was the perfect investment for them. They are excited to embark on this journey as a family, with Sevcik's son and Thompson's younger brother, Luke Sevick, serving as the restaurant's general manager. Midland is the first of three planned locations, with two in Odessa and San Angelo opening down the line.

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Midland restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, take-out, curbside pickup, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're excited to bring Chicken Salad Chick's delicious flavors to residents of Midland County," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Midland is a rapidly growing, health-conscious community, and we're excited to become a part of it. We believe Chicken Salad Chick has a lot to offer to the community and that there are incredible catering opportunities there. We look forward to working with more franchise owners like Alexis and Liz who embody our values and want to share our delicious menu items with their community. We can't wait to see both new and familiar faces at our grand opening this October!"

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Midland team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Midland, the restaurant will be raising money for Gifts of Hope, an organization dedicated to offering HOPE to the heart, soul, mind and body of cancer patients and their families. Donations help the organization to provide patients with a home away from home through lodging, financial assistance, and support groups.

Chicken Salad Chick of Midland will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickMidlandTX/

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. The reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Must purchase Chick Trio, Small Quick Chick or a higher-value item to qualify. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present, per day. The bounce-back card must be presented in-store before March 31st, 2025.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 270 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

