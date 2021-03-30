Chicken Salad Chick Expands Tri-Cities Presence With New Restaurant Opening In Johnson City

ATLANTA, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern-inspired , fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of the brand's newest location in Johnson City, Tennessee. Following the debut in Bristol last fall, the Johnson City restaurant continues Chicken Salad Chick's growth in the Tri-Cities area, with additional locations slated to open across the state in Oak Ridge, Smyrna, and Gallatin. The Johnson City restaurant is located at 2007 North Roan Street, Suite 20, and will celebrate its grand opening on April 13 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Tennessee state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Johnson City restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks, as well as practicing proper personal and food safety protocol. The Johnson City restaurant will feature a drive-thru for added convenience.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, April 13 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free tall Chick koozie. Thursday, April 15 –The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tote.

–The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tote. Friday, April 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick water bottle.

Behind the Tri-Cities area development are multi-unit franchise owners James and Jessica Denham of TriCities Chick, LLC. The duo opened their first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Bristol last year, alongside their partners Andy Tolley and Chip and Beth Backus, who bring more than 20 years of food service experience combined to the brand. Following their opening in Johnson City, the Denhams have plans to develop an additional Chicken Salad Chick location in Kingsport, Tennessee.

"Jessica and I experienced Chicken Salad Chick for the first time while at Auburn University in 2016 and immediately knew we wanted to dive deeper into the brand. We've always had entrepreneurial spirits and when looking at our options for restaurant concepts to own and operate, Chicken Salad Chick's made-from-scratch menu items and core values were the perfect fit," said James Denham. "Since opening in Bristol, the community has been so incredibly supportive and further fueled our decision to bring the brand to our home in Johnson City. We've grown to love Johnson City over the past eight years and can't wait to serve our friends, family and neighbors the Southern classic they crave."

Chicken Salad Chick in Johnson City will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. to 8:00p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10:00am-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 4/19/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickJohnsonCityTN/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 180 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2020, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

