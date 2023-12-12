CHICKEN SALAD CHICK GROWING IN THE BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, AREA WITH OPENING IN GARDENDALE

-Fast casual concept giving away free chicken salad for a year on Dec. 19th-

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is growing once again around Birmingham, Alabama. Located at 626 Fieldstown Road in Gardendale, the newest restaurant will welcome guests with a convenient drive-thru. Founded in Auburn, Chicken Salad Chick first expanded to Birmingham in 2014 and now has a total of five locations throughout the metro area, including restaurants in Hoover, Trussville, Lee Branch and Homewood. The Gardendale community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, Dec. 19th; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Gardendale guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, Dec. 19 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, Dec. 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cable Knit Beanie. **

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at or receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cable Knit Beanie. ** Thursday, Dec. 21 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at or receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.** Friday, Dec. 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Large Tote. **

– The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Large Tote. ** Saturday, Dec. 23 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Bamboo Cutting Board. **

"Chicken Salad Chick is grateful to have such loyal guests throughout the Birmingham area who have supported our restaurants over the past nine years," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "While our company has now expanded to serve 18 states, we are excited to also continue our growth where it all started in Alabama and within a close-knit community like Gardendale. We have many fans here already who are committed to our made-from-scratch chicken salad, and we can't wait to welcome them through our doors."

As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family events in Gardendale, Chicken Salad Chick will be supporting Just Keep Smiling, a local non-profit that seeks to assist families with critically ill children by providing financial and emotional support. Through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation, the company raises funds for organizations throughout the year to fight childhood cancer and support local food banks and food-related charities.

Chicken Salad Chick in Gardendale will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickGardendaleAL/.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure your spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 240 restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

