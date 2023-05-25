CHICKEN SALAD CHICK GROWING TEXAS-SIZED IN THE LONE STAR STATE WITH NEWEST LOCATION IN TYLER

-Fast casual concept giving away free chicken salad for a year on June 7-

ATLANTA, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest Texas location in Tyler. This marks the brand's 27th restaurant in the state and the first for local couple Jack and Mona Gabriel, who have been serving the area with their Nothing Bundt Cakes and Marble Slab Creamery businesses over the past 10 years. Chicken Salad Chick Tyler is located at 4710 S. Broadway Ave. in the Plaza shopping center (located next to Hobby Lobby). The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, June 7; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Tyler guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, June 7 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Thursday, June 8 - The first 100 guests receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler with the purchase of a Chick Trio.**

- The first 100 guests receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler with the purchase of a Chick Trio.** Friday, June 9 – The first 100 guests receive a FREE Large Chicken Salad Chick Cooler with the purchase of a Chick Trio.**

– The first 100 guests receive a FREE Large Chicken Salad Chick Cooler with the purchase of a Chick Trio.** Saturday, June 10 – The first 100 guests receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag with the purchase of a Chick Trio.**

This is the first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant for Tyler residents Jack and Mona Gabriel, but they have been involved in the food industry for decades. Jack's passion for cooking started in childhood when he accompanied his father to work in bakeries and military mess halls. His first job as a teen was at Safeway grocery store, where he met co-worker and future wife of 48 years, Mona. Jack made his career in grocery and distribution for over 40 years, while Mona worked in management for government agencies, including the Texas Attorney General's office. After retiring, the couple decided to start a new chapter of their lives with franchising, opening their first Nothing Bundt Cakes in Tyler in 2013. They have since expanded to own 11 locations of the bakery concept and one Marble Slab Creamery, and they are thrilled to be opening a Chicken Salad Chick. These businesses are a true family affair, with their sons John and Daniel responsible for facility management and day-to-day operations, and daughter-in-law Jennifer overseeing human resources. The Gabriel's grandson, Caden will be the manager of Chicken Salad Chick Tyler.

"Tyler is a traditional Southern city made up of people that appreciate made-from-scratch food," said Jack Gabriel, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick Tyler. "One of the best parts of working in foodservice is watching our guests enjoy their first bites of our product, and we know the community is going to embrace the Chick's focus on freshness and flavor. This company is also very family-oriented, which appeals to us as three generations working together to do what we love: enrich lives and serve others. Our family can't wait to welcome our friends and neighbors into this new restaurant."

The Gabriels have also enjoyed giving back to important causes through their businesses over the years. With their Chick debut, they will be supporting Children's Miracle Network as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events. "Jack and I have appreciated the support from our customers in Tyler and surrounding areas over these past 10 years, and we are thrilled to keep giving back to our community whenever we can," added Mona Gabriel. "Service is at the heart of everything we do."

Chicken Salad Chick in Tyler will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickTylerTX/.

*Guests should arrive early to get checked in. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure your spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

