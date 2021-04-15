Chicken Salad Chick Grows Alabama Footprint With Saraland Opening

ATLANTA, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Alabama with its newest restaurant in Saraland. Located at 860 Industrial Parkway, the Saraland restaurant marks the brands 28th location in the state and sixth in the Mobile Bay area. The Saraland location, which features a drive-thru, will celebrate its grand opening on April 28 by offering free chicken salad for a year to first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Alabama's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Saraland restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, April 28 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

Behind the Mobile Bay area expansion is multi-unit franchise owner Misty Whitehead and her husband, and co-owner, Peter, of Big Bayou, LLC. Whitehead opened her first Chicken Salad Chick location in Mobile Hillcrest in 2013, shortly followed by a string of Mobile Bay area developments across the University of South Alabama, Daphne, and a branded location downtown in Government Plaza. Last August, Whitehead continued her expansion in Gulf Shores, which marked her first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant owned with Peter. In their latest Saraland venture, the couple has added a new partner, Ali Hughes. Under Misty's leadership, Hughes, who originally began as a team member at Whitehead's Hillcrest location on her last day of high school and later became the area manager of Whitehead's Mobile and Baldwin County restaurants, is embarking on her first experience as a franchise partner.

"Over the past eight years, I've developed a deep appreciation for the Mobile Bay area and have loved serving our neighbors," said Misty Whitehead. "It is humbling to think we are now ready to debut our sixth restaurant in just a few short years and couldn't think of a better spot to do so than in Saraland alongside Ali, who has grown up within our team and is now a partner. This community has been eagerly awaiting their very own Chick and we're thrilled to share our fresh and flavorful menu items and hospitable atmosphere with them."

Chicken Salad Chick in Saraland will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of a "Chick Special" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 5/3/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickSaraland/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 185 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2020, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

