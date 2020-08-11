Chicken Salad Chick Grows In Alabama With New Restaurant Opening In Gulf Shores

AUBURN, Ala., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Alabama with its newest restaurant in Gulf Shores. Located at 160 Cotton Creek Drive, the Gulf Shores restaurant, which marks the brand's 27th restaurant in the state and fifth location for the brand in the Mobile Bay area, will celebrate its grand opening on August 25 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Alabama's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Gulf Shores restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, August 25 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

The Gulf Shores restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owner Misty Whitehead, alongside her husband and co-owner, Peter, of Bayside Jubilee, LLC. Whitehead opened her first Chicken Salad Chick in Mobile Hillcrest in 2013 and has since opened two additional restaurants in the Mobile Bay area, one near University of South Alabama and the other in Daphne. This past December, she also added a branded location downtown in Government Plaza. The Gulf Shores restaurant marks Whitehead's first Chicken Salad Chick opening with husband Peter serving as co-owner. The duo currently has plans to open an additional restaurant in the area and is open to future opportunities to grow Chicken Salad Chick's presence throughout the market. Over the past seven years, Whitehead has cultivated lasting relationships with residents in the communities she serves. In addition to her charitable work with the Ronald McDonald House and local-area schools, she has used her position as a restaurant owner to make a significant impact during the COVID-19 closures. With the help and support of her area manager, Ali Hughes, as well as the Mobile and Daphne teams, Whitehead donated more than 3,400 meals to local first responders, hospitals, cancer centers and food pantries.

"In times of uncertainty, it's important for communities to band together and lend a helping hand to those in need and I wanted to make sure we did our part," said Whitehead. "Providing meals to residents throughout the greater Mobile area is a way to say 'thank you' for all the joy they've given me over the years. Peter and I are thrilled to be opening in Gulf Shores and look forward to providing the community we love with another location to enjoy a fresh, flavorful meal with family and friends."

Chicken Salad Chick in Gulf Shores will be open Monday – Saturday from 10a.m. – 7p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and scan the code '1st 100 Spot' on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests much be 16 years or older, redemption begins 8/31.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 8/31.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickGulfShoresAL/.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded by Stacy Brown in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 165 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

