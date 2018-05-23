Chicken Salad Chick Grows In Florida With New Location In Lutz

AUBURN, Ala., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Florida with its new location in Lutz, marking the brand's 16th restaurant in the state. Located at 17623 Dale Mabry Hwy, the Lutz restaurant is owned and operated by Brad and Tammy Cochran and will celebrate its grand opening on May 30th.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, May 30 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests will receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

– Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests will receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. ** Thursday, May 31 – Thirsty Thursday – The first 50 guests at the opening and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler. Any guest not part of the 100 winners can make a purchase and enter to win a free 30oz. RTIC Chick tumbler.***

– Thirsty Thursday – The first 50 guests at the opening and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler. Any guest not part of the 100 winners can make a purchase and enter to win a free 30oz. RTIC Chick tumbler.*** Friday, June 1 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 40 guests at 5p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick beach towel. Any guest not part of the 90 winners can make a purchase and enter to win a free Chick beach towel.****

– The first 50 guests at opening and the first 40 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick beach towel. Any guest not part of the 90 winners can make a purchase and enter to win a free Chick beach towel.**** Saturday, June 2 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler. Any guest not part of the 100 winners can purchase two large Quick Chicks and get one free.

Tammy and Brad Cochran were first introduced to Chicken Salad Chick when founder Stacy Brown was still selling the southern dish out of her home. Stacy had brought samples of her classic chicken salad to a baby shower for Tammy's sister-in-law Julie in 2007. Six years later, Julie opened her own Chicken Salad Chick location in Georgia, where the Cochrans frequently visited. Blown away by the warm atmosphere and undeniable uniqueness of the concept, Tammy and Brad were determined to open a location of their own and debuted their first Chicken Salad Chick in Tampa in 2015. Following the opening of their new restaurant in Lutz, the Cochrans have plans to open an additional location in Brandon within the next year.

"Chicken Salad Chick has completely changed our lives for the better," said Tammy Cochran. "We never dreamed we would end up in the restaurant industry, but as we watched this concept flourish, we knew we wanted to be a part of it. We are thrilled to be opening an additional location in the Tampa Bay area and are confident the residents in Lutz will fall in love with this Southern specialty."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has 90 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Lutz will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (813)-488-1575. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand 90 restaurants in 9 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com's top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation's Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

