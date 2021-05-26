Chicken Salad Chick Grows In Kentucky With New Paducah Restaurant

ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern-inspired , fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Paducah, Kentucky. Following the brand's opening in Crestview Hills just last year, the Paducah restaurant joins a mix of corporate and franchise-owned Chicken Salad Chicks throughout Kentucky, making it the fourth restaurant in the state with an additional company-owned store slated for Hopkinsville later this year. Located at 2670 New Holt Road, Chicken Salad Chick Paducah will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, June 9 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Kentucky state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Paducah restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be encouraged to wear masks until seated for dining. The Paducah restaurant will feature a drive-thru and patio seating for added convenience.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, June 9 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

– – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at for grand opening day only. Thursday, June 10 – The first 100 guests to purchase The Chick will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on their next visit.

– The first 100 guests to purchase The Chick will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on their next visit. Friday, June 11 – The first 100 guests to make a purchase will receive a free Chick koozie.

– The first 100 guests to make a purchase will receive a free Chick koozie. Saturday, June 12 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The Paducah restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners Tony and Katie Englert of TKAB Chick, LLC. The couple was first introduced to the brand back in 2015 while on a family vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida and quickly made it a tradition to visit the restaurant on each returning trip. After learning about Stacy Brown's founder story and falling for the brand's mission to spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others, the Englerts were inspired even further to pull from Tony's 20+ years of restaurant management experience and invest in their own future. Now, the couple is ready to take on their first business venture serving their friends, family, and neighbors back home in Paducah, Kentucky.

"Since the first moment we tried a Chicken Salad Chick meal, Tony and I were hooked on the concept and saw a unique quality in the brand's culture that we wanted to be a part of. We both grew up in Kentucky and knew there was an opportunity to blend our talents in restaurant management and serve others in our hometown that would crave the brand's flavorful menu items," said Katie Englert. "Paducah is a community full of wonderful people who align perfectly with the Chick mentality and we're thrilled to make all new Chick fans out of our neighbors."

Chicken Salad Chick in Paducah will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00a.m. to 8:00p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive starting at 7am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 6/14/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickPaducahKY.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 190 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Ashley Bennett

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

Related Links

http://www.chickensaladchick.com

