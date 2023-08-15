CHICKEN SALAD CHICK GROWS ITS ALABAMA ROOTS WITH NEWEST RESTAURANT OPENING IN FAIRHOPE

-Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening Aug. 29th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the debut of its 29th Alabama location with an opening in Fairhope. Situated at 19690 Greeno Road, Chicken Salad Chick Fairhope will welcome guests with a spacious patio and convenient drive-thru. This is the sixth Chick for local owners Misty and Peter Whitehead, who have spent the past 10 years spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others with the beloved Alabama-born brand throughout Mobile and surrounding Baldwin Counties. The Fairhope community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Fairhope guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, Aug. 29 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, Aug. 30 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free 40-oz Chick Tumbler with handle and straw.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free 40-oz Chick Tumbler with handle and straw.** Thursday, Aug. 31 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.** Friday, Sept. 1 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chick Tervis Tumbler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chick Tervis Tumbler.** Saturday, Sept. 2 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick meal receive a free Chick meal on their next visit.**

Misty Whitehead opened her first Mobile-area Chicken Salad Chick in Hillcrest in 2013, followed by locations on Old Shell Road and in Government Plaza, as well as in Daphne. She partnered with her husband, Peter, to expand into Gulf Shores and Saraland, and now the couple is thrilled to bring the Chick's flavorful, made-from-scratch chicken salad favorites to Fairhope.

"Peter and I love being part of the day-to-day of our restaurants, getting to know our guests and helping to put smiles on their faces," said Misty Whitehead. "We have really been looking forward to opening in Fairhope, with its Southern charm, beauty and hospitality. It's a perfect fit for Chicken Salad Chick's focus on service from the heart."

The Whiteheads and their local restaurant teams enjoy giving back to important causes. With the Fairhope opening, they will be supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Mobile as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events. RMHC of Mobile is a safe haven for families whose children are receiving life-saving medical treatment in nearby hospitals. Misty has served on the board of directors of the organization for many years, donating her time and talents as well as making donations through fundraisers with the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation.

Chicken Salad Chick in Fairhope will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickFairhopeAL.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present."

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 225 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

