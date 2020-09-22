Chicken Salad Chick Grows Louisiana Presence With New Restaurant In Ruston

– Fast casual concept to open on October 6 with free chicken salad for a year –

AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Louisiana with its newest restaurant in Ruston. This location marks the brand's second opening in Louisiana this year, following the Baton Rouge debut in February, and ninth Chicken Salad Chick overall in the state. Located at 1301 Maxwell Blvd, the newly built Chicken Salad Chick features a drive-thru along with its dining room and patio seating and is adjacent to I-20 via exit 86.The Ruston Chicken Salad Chick will celebrate its grand opening on October 6 with five days of giveaways, including free chicken salad for a year for the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Louisiana's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Ruston restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining. For added convenience, the Ruston restaurant also features a drive-thru.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, October 6 - Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

Wednesday, October 7 – The first 50 guests at 10:30am and the first 50 guests at 6pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick water bottle.

– The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick water bottle. Thursday, October 8 ­– The first 50 guests at 10:30am and the first 50 guests at 6pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Friday, October 9 – Every guest that purchases a Chick Special will receive a free small Quick Chick on their next visit.

Every guest that purchases a Chick Special will receive a free small Quick Chick on their next visit. Saturday, October 10 – The first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick picnic blanket or large Chick cooler.

The Ruston restaurant is owned and operated by sisters and multi-unit franchise owners Ashley Keever and Krista Rhymes, along with their business partner Matthew Miller of 2 Chicks and a Magnet, Inc. With more than 20 years of experience managing The Muffin Tin and The Trenton House, popular bridal registry and gift shops in their hometown of Monroe, Keever and Rhymes' entrepreneurial skillset and Miller's business background will be a great asset to Chicken Salad Chick. Two years ago, the group debuted their first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Monroe, continuing the family tradition of restaurant ownership that was started by Keever and Rhymes' father. He was the founding partner of local favorite Podnuh's BBQ and radiated a love for serving others that carries on through his daughters today. Keever, Rhymes and Miller are thrilled to open in Ruston and appreciate the wonderful response to their community deliveries of Chicken Salad in Ruston during Covid-19, and they look forward to serving the Louisiana Tech and Grambling University fans and community as well.

"From visiting restaurants with our dad in our early days to now owning two of our own Chicken Salad Chick locations, it's amazing to see our journey in the foodservice industry come full circle," said Ashley Keever. "Krista, Matthew and I love being a part of Chicken Salad Chick, as the brand shares our passion for serving the community and makes providing an unmatched dining experience a priority. We can't wait to open in Ruston and are thrilled to welcome residents through our doors."

Chicken Salad Chick in Ruston will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45am-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and scan the code '1st 100 Spot' on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests much be 16 years or older, redemption begins 10/12.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 10/12.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickRustonLA/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded by Stacy Brown in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 170 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

