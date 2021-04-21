Chicken Salad Chick Hatches Aggressive Franchise Expansion Plans for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today that it will be targeting the state of Virginia for franchise growth. Chicken Salad Chick aims to bring six new locations, through strategic franchise partnerships, to the state over the next two years.

Currently, Chicken Salad Chick has two locations open in the greater Richmond area of Virginia. Building on this success, Chicken Salad Chick kicks off this new development push with three locations slated to open in 2021, starting with a late April opening in Christiansburg at 2575 Market St. NE, and two other openings set for late summer and fall in Hampton and Roanoke. By March of 2023, Chicken Salad Chick plans to have eight Virginia locations.

Behind the Hampton development is franchisee Melissa Holt, who grew up in Virginia and brings with her five years of experience with in-store restaurant operations and internal franchise system management in the restaurant industry. Situated in the heart of the Hampton's shopping and entertainment district at the Peninsula Town Center, the new restaurant, located at 2850 Kilgore Avenue, is slated to open in early Q3. This will mark Holt's first Chicken Salad Chick opening, with a second location slated in the greater Williamsburg area in 2022. With the support of her family, Holt is eager to build her franchise empire and bring the great flavor of Chicken Salad Chick to the community.

"Chicken Salad Chick is a brand that values quality in its menu, customer service, and operations. Making the decision to start my entrepreneurial path with Chicken Salad Chick felt natural and seamless when I looked at what I valued in a brand," Holt said. "I'm eager to help continue expanding the brand's success throughout Virginia."

With an open real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, company executives are seeking franchise partners to expand across the state in target development markets including Blacksburg, Cave Spring, Lynchburg, Williamsburg, and Richmond.

"The state of Virginia exudes promising growth for Chicken Salad Chick. Having a massive presence throughout the south eastern region, Virginia is a natural progression to expand our national footprint," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We're more than humbled to welcome Melissa to our franchise family, and know that she will serve the community from the heart."

Chicken Salad Chick is seeking qualified single and multi-unit franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit and experience in the restaurant, business or a relevant industry. With more than 180 restaurants currently open across 17 states, the brand's investment opportunity and multiple revenue streams have quickly gained attention among local families and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Chicken Salad Chick continues to be recognized as a standout franchise system, being named one of QSR magazine's Best Franchise Deals and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers for the second and fourth consecutive year, respectively. The brand was also highlighted as one of Entrepreneur magazine's Top Food Franchises of 2020 and took home Franchise Times' highly competitive Deal of the Year Award for Brentwood Associates' acquisition of fast casual concept in November 2019. This compounding success has positioned the brand for accelerated expansion in 2021 as it plans to open 40 new restaurants in key markets across the Southeast and Midwest regions. In addition to this impressive development, Chicken Salad Chick is reporting $175.1 million in systemwide sales, a +17.1% increase over 2019.

Looking ahead, the brand plans to have 50 new restaurant openings per year by 2022 to bolster its overarching goal of having 500 locations open and operating by the end of 2025.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick, contact Carrie Evans, Vice President of Franchise Development, at [email protected], call 214-733-0048 or visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising.

For more information on the brand, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 180 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

