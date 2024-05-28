CHICKEN SALAD CHICK INTRODUCES SWEET NEW MENU ADDITION: CAKE!

Chicken Salad Brand Continues to Serve Delicious Food the Old-Fashioned Way with Launch of Freshly Baked White Chocolate Layer Cake

ATLANTA, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is expanding its menu with a sweet new offering – Cake! The newly debuted White Chocolate Layer Cake is a delicious addition to Chicken Salad Chick's Southern-style menu, made from a time-honored recipe and hand-frosted the old-fashioned way, perfectly complementing their made from scratch chicken salads, fresh sides and gourmet soups. Each cake is baked fresh in the brand's own craft bakery in Atlanta that continues to deliver on its promise of gourmet baking the traditional way for over four decades. As Chicken Salad Chick prepared to introduce cake to its menu, the company purchased an Atlanta-based small-batch yet well-known bakery from its founder whose cakes have been loved locally for over 40 years.

Using only the finest ingredients, the homemade cakes feature three layers of fluffy and moist white chocolate sponge cake made with melted white chocolate, and rich, velvety butter and cream cheese frosting nestled in between each tier. The permanent menu item can be ordered by the slice or as a whole cake and is available at all 260+ Chicken Salad Chick locations nationwide. The introduction of cake is part of the chicken salad brand's intention of enhancing its dessert menu with decadent new offerings its guests will love, while staying true to its Southern hospitality roots. Chicken Salad Chick is introducing cake with the White Chocolate Layer Cake, with future expectations to introduce additional flavors like Red Velvet, Chocolate Frosted and Caramel cakes as seasonal offerings.

"We're excited to expand our dessert offerings with the arrival of White Chocolate Layer Cake. Staying true to our promise of delicious food always made from scratch, we know our guests will love this new addition and how it perfectly pairs with our menu," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We all have reasons to celebrate every day. No matter what Chicken Salad Chick guests are celebrating, our cake is sure to add a little more joy to those special moments."

For more information on Chicken Salad Chick, including nutritional and allergy information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 260 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

