Chicken Salad Chick Makes Debut In Roanoke With Opening Of New Christiansburg Restaurant

ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Christiansburg, Virginia. Following the brand's state debut in Richmond in 2019, the Christiansburg location highlights Chicken Salad Chick's continued expansion plans for Virginia, marking the first restaurant in the greater Roanoke area with additional locations slated to open in Hampton and Roanoke later this year. The Christiansburg restaurant, which is located at 2575 Market Street Northeast, will celebrate its grand opening on April 27 by offering free chicken salad for a year to first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Virginia's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Christiansburg restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining. The Christiansburg restaurant will also feature patio seating for added convenience.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, April 27 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

The Christiansburg restaurant is owned and operated by first time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners Mary Lisa and Lee Anderson of RJP Concepts, LLC. No strangers to the world of franchising, the Andersons owned seven successful Plant Fitness locations across Alabama, Georgia and Florida for over a decade and excel in managing a team and streamlining operations. The husband and wife team sold their Planet Fitness portfolio and when they decided to reenter franchising in 2019, the duo knew the concept needed to be family-oriented and unique. The Andersons discovered Chicken Salad Chick five years ago in Dothan, Alabama and the Southern-inspired restaurant made a lasting impact. The pair decided to relocate their family from Alabama to Virginia to help build the brand in an entirely new market, and following the Christiansburg opening, the Andersons plan to develop four additional Chicken Salad Chick locations, including another Roanoke restaurant slated for this summer.

"When we first encountered Chicken Salad Chick, our family fell for the brand's core value of spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others, and we knew this was the perfect concept to continue our journey in franchising," said Mary Lisa Anderson. "We are all so excited to call southwest Virginia our new home. The area is filled with an active and outdoorsy population who crave fresh, flavorful foods, but have not yet experienced anything like Chicken Salad Chick. As we open our doors, we cannot wait to not only meet our new Christiansburg neighbors and friends, but also watch them experience the brand's made-from-scratch menu items for the very first time."

Chicken Salad Chick in Christiansburg will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10am-11:30am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of a "Chick Special" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 5/3/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickChristiansburgVA

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 185 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2020, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

