Chicken Salad Chick Marketing Manager Turned Franchise Owner Opens 200th Location In LaGrange, Georgia

ATLANTA, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 200th location in LaGrange, Georgia. The milestone follows a robust pipeline of development, with Chicken Salad Chick already welcoming over 20 new locations in the first half of 2021 alone. Under the leadership of Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick, the brand has doubled its footprint in just three years. Located at 1509 Lafayette Parkway and featuring a drive-thru, the LaGrange restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, August 11, by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

"When I became CEO of Chicken Salad Chick in 2015, the brand had 32 locations across six states. I am so incredibly proud to now celebrate our 200th opening, just six years later. Our hard-working franchise owners, company team members and support-center staff are dedicated to making the most of each guest's experience and are the true pillars of the brand," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We always come back to our core values to spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others, as we enter each new market. We're looking ahead to what the future holds for the brand and continuing to work toward our ultimate goal of celebrating the opening of 500 locations by 2025."

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, August 11 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day.

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at for grand opening day. Thursday, August 12 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick will receive a free LaGrange Chick t-shirt.

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick will receive a free t-shirt. Friday, August 13 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free stainless steel Chick water bottle.

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free stainless steel Chick water bottle. Saturday, August 14 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special and flower cookie redeemable on their next visit.

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special and flower cookie redeemable on their next visit. All Week, August 11 – August 14 – The first 25 guests in the drive-thru each day will receive a free Chick coozie and chocolate crispy treat.

Behind the milestone opening is first-time franchise owner and former Chicken Salad Chick corporate employee, Allison Bradford, of 2B Continued, LLC. Now one of the youngest franchise owners to join the brand, Bradford can remember dining at the very first Chicken Salad Chick in 2008 while visiting Auburn to cheer on the Tigers. By the time Bradford attended Auburn University, she quickly established herself at the campus restaurant as a regular and ultimately became a marketing intern for the emerging brand. After graduation, Bradford officially joined Chicken Salad Chick as a Corporate Trainer and transitioned into a role as Community Marketing Manager in 2017. Following her six-year long career with the brand, Bradford and her husband, Bo, are ready to make their mark as franchise owners in their hometown of LaGrange, with the support of Bo's parents, John and Nancy. The couple is not only thrilled to open the 200th location as their first restaurant but also to create a legacy for their family-owned business after welcoming their first born this past April.

"It has been such an exciting and rewarding experience to be a part of the brand's growth from 40 locations to now being the business owner who opens the 200th restaurant. As a Corporate Trainer, I worked closely with franchise owners to make their business ownership dreams a reality and formed meaningful connections working as a Community Marketing Manager to build the brand's presence in each city. My experience as a corporate employee with Chicken Salad Chick has allowed me to see several sides of the business and understand the dedication and passion that is required to make a restaurant successful," said Allison Bradford. "Now, it is an honor to be on the other end of the opening process and welcoming a monumental location for the brand in my hometown, where I can create a space for people to enjoy their time with loved ones while also diving into a delicious, made-from-scratch meal. LaGrange is a tight-knit community and I have already felt the overwhelming support of friends, family, and neighbors, who are excited for my family to build our business here."

"What a pleasure it has been to watch Allison's journey with Chicken Salad Chick over the years. Our team is overjoyed to support her as a franchise owner after she has poured so much love into the brand and is ready to reciprocate that passion into her own community," said Deviney. "Allison's story exemplifies just how dedicated our staff is to creating Chicken Salad Chick's hospitable culture and fresh food for customers, and we're more than thrilled to help develop franchise owners like her from within as they reach all new opportunities."

Chicken Salad Chick in LaGrange will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive starting at 7am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10:15-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of the "Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the Craving Credits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 8/16/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickLaGrangeGA/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Paige Alonso

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

Related Links

http://www.chickensaladchick.com

