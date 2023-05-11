Chicken Salad Chick Named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows Female Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with Chicken Salad Chick's Performance

ATLANTA, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick was identified by Franchise Business Review as being one of only 50 franchises to qualify as a 2023 Top Franchise for Women .

Chicken Salad Chick was founded by Stacy Brown, a mother to three children. Her mission is to spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others, and that is what the brand has embodied since her founding, now under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney. This mission has influenced countless women looking to invest in a franchise concept. Today, Chicken Salad Chick is comprised of 20 percent women franchisees and 60 percent of husband/wife duos and/or multi-family owned throughout the system. The brand's core values, business model, and support system are its biggest strengths and allow it to attract and retain impressive franchisees.

A recent successful example is Julie Beville, at the helm of Sing Bev Hospitality LLC with her husband, Scott Beville, and long-time friend Michelle Singleton. Today, Beville's portfolio boasts 17 open restaurants with several more in development, staking claim as the largest franchisee in the Chicken Salad Chick system.

"Chicken Salad Chick is a great brand for everyone but especially women looking to become their own boss," said Julie Beville. "The brand allows flexibility and Sundays off so that you are able to spend time with family and create memories with them. On top of the flexibility, the brand is just a wonderful thing to be a part. The atmosphere exudes positivity and happiness, and helps change the mood for employees and customers alike. I am so proud to be a part of such a wonderful brand that constantly seeks to empower and support its female franchisees."

In their first year as franchisees, this team was named the recipient of the Chicken Salad Chick's Franchisee of the Year Award. Fast forward to 2022, and they become the first franchisee to win the award twice in brand history. Julie and the ownership group is entering a high-growth period while the existing stores continue to achieve strong performance – breaking best-day records more than five times in 2022. As a powerhouse woman entrepreneur, Julie Beville has become a standout ambassador representing Chicken Salad Chick by leaning into brand values.

Chicken Salad Chick was among 322 franchise brands, representing over 8,100 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. Chicken Salad Chick franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

"Franchising is a terrific option for women seeking business ownership on a full- or part-time basis," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "There are thousands of different franchise opportunities available, so before making the decision to invest in a particular franchise, it's important to research feedback from current female franchise owners on how well the franchise meets their expectations in terms of support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, culture, and other key areas of business ownership. When you look at the brands on this year's list of the Top Franchises for Women, 87% of women said they enjoy owning and operating the business, making them all excellent options for women looking to make the transition to business ownership."

Notably, Chicken Salad Chick's survey data showed that 98% of franchisees rated long-term growth opportunity of the business as moderate, strong, or very strong – 4% higher than the food segment average. Additionally, over 90% said they would recommend the franchise to others.

"At Chicken Salad Chick, we pride ourselves on being an inclusive brand and that is all thanks to our founder," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Stacy Brown set the standard and we have worked hard to uphold it throughout the years. We incorporate many family values in guiding our business model to make sure all of our franchisees are able to spend quality time with their family and feel supported. We are honored to be named Top Franchises for Women and hope to inspire others in the industry."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2023 Top Franchises .

Chicken Salad Chick's investment opportunity and multiple revenue streams have quickly gained attention among local families and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in pursuing the franchise opportunity. Looking ahead, the brand's development goal is to have 500 locations open and operating by the end of 2025.

To learn more about opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick, contact Carrie Evans, Vice President of Franchise Development, at [email protected] or visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team headquartered in Atlanta, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

