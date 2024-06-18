CHICKEN SALAD CHICK OPENING EIGHTH ARKANSAS RESTAURANT WITH NEWEST LOCATION IN BENTONVILLE

-Fast casual concept celebrating grand opening on June 25th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is opening an eighth location in Arkansas, coming to 500 SE Walton Boulevard near Rainbow Curve in Bentonville. Featuring a convenient drive-thru and covered patio for outdoor dining, the Bentonville Chicken Salad Chick is owned by Arkansas native Melissa Hardcastle. She was the first to introduce the brand to the state with her Jonesboro location in 2018. The Bentonville community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, June 25th; the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, local guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, June 25th – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, June 26th - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

- The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.** Thursday, June 27th – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Picnic Blanket.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Picnic Blanket.** Friday, June 28th – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Jute Tote Bag.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Jute Tote Bag.** Saturday, June 29th – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chick Meal on their next visit.**

Melissa Hardcastle now owns and operates four of Chicken Salad Chick's eight locations in Arkansas. In 2018, she spearheaded the brand's entry into her home state with her first restaurant opening in Jonesboro. Two years later, she expanded to Conway and then purchased the Fayetteville location in 2022. The University of Arkansas graduate is thrilled to bring the Chick's made-from-scratch menu, friendly team members and focus on community to Bentonville, growing her business throughout her Northwest Arkansas stomping grounds.

"The past six years with this brand have been wonderful, giving me lots of opportunities to see faces light up over our fresh food and the joy that comes from being served with heartfelt hospitality," said Melissa Hardcastle, owner of the new Chicken Salad Chick in Bentonville. "This positive and uplifting culture attracts the best guests and team members that share our vision of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others."

Hardcastle's restaurant team in Bentonville is very excited to meet their new neighbors and become a valued member of the community. "We focus on building relationships with our loyal guests and getting to know them on a first-name basis. It adds to the experience of the delicious made-from-scratch meal they receive. This corner of Arkansas is experiencing huge growth but continues to have a small town, family feel, just like Chicken Salad Chick. It's a perfect match!"

Chicken Salad Chick gives back to important causes throughout the year, with the CSC Foundation raising money for local food banks and CURE Childhood Cancer. With the Bentonville opening, the local team will be supporting Hope Cancer Resources as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events. The mission of Hope Cancer Resources is to provide compassionate, professional cancer support and education in the Northwest Arkansas region.

Chicken Salad Chick in Bentonville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickBentonvilleAR.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 260 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

