Chicken Salad Chick Opens 30th Florida Restaurant In Wellington

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest location in Wellington, FL. Closely following the owners' Gainesville opening this past May, the Wellington location marks the 30th Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in the state. Located at 12792 Forest Hill Boulevard in Wellington Plaza, the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, September 29 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Florida state and local guidelines for COVID-19. All team members will wear masks. Masks are recommended but not required for guests at this time.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, September 29 - The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.** Friday, October 1 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tote bag.**

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tote bag.** Saturday, October 2 - The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a large Chick cutting board.**

Kevin Royal of KBR Corporation opened his first Chicken Salad Chick in Gainesville, FL in May, and is now gearing up to spread his love of chicken salad down the Florida coast to Wellington alongside his brother and franchise partner, Bryan Royal. During their first visit to a Chicken Salad Chick, the duo was instantly drawn to the simple concept and welcoming experience, and they knew South Florida would be the perfect place to continue expanding the Southern brand.

"Dining at Chicken Salad Chick is like dining at the home of a gracious friend, and we are so excited to bring that comfort and warmth to the Wellington community," said Kevin Royal. "My family and I believe Floridians will love our made from scratch, full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad, and we look forward to growing the brand in the South Florida region."

Chicken Salad Chick Wellington will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive at Chicken Salad Chick between 7 and 10 a.m. on Grand Opening Day to check in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 and 11:15 a.m. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 10/4/21.

**Dine in or take out only.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickWellingtonFL.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Paige Alonso

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

