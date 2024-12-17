Chicken Salad Chick opens Centerville location, Dec. 18

Fast-casual eatery celebrates grand opening with special promotions and giveaways

CENTERVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's leading fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Centerville, marking its eighth location in Ohio. The new restaurant furthers the brand's commitment to continued expansion in the Midwest, bringing its beloved made-from-scratch chicken salad and fresh menu options to even more communities. Located at 5264 Cornerstone North Blvd, the Centerville restaurant will officially open its doors on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Doors open at 10 a.m. District Manager Barry Rogers, General Manager Bob Ransom and Centerville team members invite the first 100 guests who purchase The Chick Meal to receive free chicken salad for a year.

Chicken Salad Chick offers an inviting atmosphere where Dayton-area guests can enjoy a variety of chicken salad flavors, sandwiches, soups, and sides and desserts. With dine-in and takeout options available, the restaurant provides convenient and delicious meals for individuals and families on the go.

Aligning with the brand's promise to give back to the communities it serves, Chicken Salad Chick will donate a portion of proceeds from its pre-opening events to The Foodbank, Inc. The non-profit supports more than 100 member food pantries, community kitchens and shelters in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties that collectively serve as the primary hunger relief network in the Miami Valley.

"We're proud to bring Chicken Salad Chick to our Dayton-area customers," said Chicken Salad Chick President and CEO Scott Deviney. "Our new location in Centerville is about more than just serving up our famous chicken salad – it's about connecting with our community and creating a space where guests feel valued every time they visit."

Operating hours for the new Centerville location will be Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy signature chicken salad, fresh sides salads, gourmet soups and delectable desserts, including an expanded dessert menu featuring cakes and other sweet treats.

To celebrate the Centerville grand opening, the community is invited to experience Chicken Salad Chick's Southern hospitality through additional giveaways:

*The first 100 guests participating in the Free Chicken Salad for a Year rewards program on Grand Opening Day will line up in a 'first come, first counted' order at Chicken Salad Chick. Guests are required to remain on site until the store opens at 10 a.m. An early arrival is recommended to be among the first 100 guests in line. Beginning at approximately 8 a.m., each guest will be assigned a number by the Chicken Salad Chick team corresponding to their place in line. Guest 1 will receive 1 free Large Quick Chick per week for 52 weeks; Guests 2 - 100 will receive 1 Free Large Quick Chick per month for 12 months!* You'll receive your first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your App the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. *Must download the CSC App, be 16 years or older, & purchase The Chick, or any item of greater value. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guests must be 16 years or older and purchase The Chick Meal, 1 Tote Bag per Guest Present

***Guests Must be 16 years or older and purchase The Chick Meal, 1 Tumbler Per Guest Present *Does not include drink or unlimited refills on initial or future visits

****Must be 16 years or older and purchase The Chick Meal, 1 Cutting Board per Guest Present

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 275 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fastcasual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022 and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See chickensaladchick.com for more information.

