CHICKEN SALAD CHICK OPENS FIRST COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANT IN SOUTH CAROLINA WITH NEW LOCATION IN AIKEN

-Fast casual concept giving away free chicken salad for a year on April 24th-

ATLANTA, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is growing once again in South Carolina, opening its first company-owned location in the state. Located at 4087 Julep Way in Aiken, the newest restaurant is one of the first businesses to open in the redeveloped Aiken Mall site and will welcome guests with a convenient drive-thru. The Aiken community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, April 24; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Aiken guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, April 24 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Thursday, April 25 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.** Friday, April 26 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at or receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.** Saturday, April 27 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Hip Bag.**

Chicken Salad Chick first came to the nearby Augusta market in 2016 and has three locations in the area. General Manager and Aiken resident Mark Meeks has been serving the local community for the past two years in Augusta. He looks forward to welcoming his neighbors to the new restaurant.

"Our talented Chicken Salad Chick team can't wait to open our doors and help kick off this new Aiken Towne Park development," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We are passionate about what we do, aiming to make lunch or dinner with us a highlight of our guests' day. That starts with chicken salad made from scratch and served with a smile, and it extends to our convenient drive-thru, catering options and the grab-and-go ease of our Quick Chicks. We are so grateful for our loyal fans in the Augusta area who have supported us over the past eight years, and we are excited for the opportunity to bring the Chicken Salad Chick culture of service and hospitality to Aiken."

As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family events in Aiken, Chicken Salad Chick will be supporting Area Churches Together Serving (ACTS), to help support the mission of providing meals, clothing and other assistance to neighbors in need. Through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation, the company also raises funds for organizations throughout the year to fight childhood cancer and support local food banks and food-related charities.

Chicken Salad Chick in Aiken will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickAikenSC/.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 250 restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Marie Holstrom

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick