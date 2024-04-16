Chicken Salad Chick Opens First New Mexico Location on April 23

Fast casual concept offers free chicken salad for a year giveaway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is opening its first New Mexico location at 10621 Unser NW at McMahon. The 3,200 square-foot restaurant will employ 50 people. It also has a private dining room that can seat up to 24 guests that is available for business, non-profit or private events.

The community is invited to the grand opening celebration that runs from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23rd. The first 100 guests will win free chicken salad for a year. During grand opening week, Albuquerque and Rio Rancho guests can expect to experience the hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, April 23rd – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

Wednesday, April 24th – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

Thursday, April 25th – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal with a Drink receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

Friday, April 26th – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.**

Saturday, April 27th – The first 50 guests at opening and at 6 p.m. to purchase a Chick Melt Meal receive a FREE Chick Meal on their next visit.**

Franchise owners Jennifer Sanchez and Keith Murray are planning to build multiple locations throughout New Mexico. "Keith and I fell in love with Chicken Salad Chick - the food, the culture, the brand. I had the privilege of working for the Chicken Salad Chick support center as an executive for the past two years and wanted to bring all that Chicken Salad Chick has to offer to my hometown of Albuquerque. We are excited to bring the local taste of Bueno Green Chile to our community to enjoy with their chicken salad."

Aligned with Chicken Salad Chick's stated purpose to 'spread joy, enrich lives and serve others,' Sanchez-Murray look forward to giving back to the Albuquerque community. They are supporting the Veterans Integration Centers with a portion of proceeds from the grand opening events.

Chicken Salad Chick will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news, information on giveaways and specials.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 250 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

