Chicken Salad Chick Opens Fourth Restaurant In St. Louis Metro Area

AUBURN, Ala., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in O'Fallon, Illinois. Less than two years after the brand debuted its first Illinois restaurant in Edwardsville, the O'Fallon location marks the third Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in the state and fourth within the St. Louis metro area. Located at 1128 Merchants Way, the O'Fallon restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on January 13 by offering free chicken salad for a year to 100 guests.

As Chicken Salad Chick continues to closely follow Illinois' state and local guidelines, the opening of the O'Fallon restaurant is being commemorated as the brand's 'coziest' grand opening to-date with socially-distant celebrations planned throughout the day, including a special grand opening event where guests may participate from the warmth and comfort of their cars. The new location will be open for curbside pick-up and take-out ordering only, and all employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocols to help ensure their safety and the safety of guests. While dining rooms remain closed, the O'Fallon Chicken Salad Chick will offer delivery and open a temporary pop-up drive-thru for added convenience.

Guests interested in winning free chicken salad for a year will find a designated area at the new restaurant to begin forming a car line on grand opening day. Guests will be asked to remain in the warmth and comfort of their vehicle while members of the Chicken Salad Chick team greet and assign numbers to the first 50 people in line at 10:30am and 4:30pm. Each qualifying person in the car over 16 years of age is eligible to receive a number and will be checked in on Chicken Salad Chick's CravingCredits app. Once registered, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and a special code will be scanned to make their '1st 50 Spot' official. Guests will be able to make purchases in-store for quick takeaway or at the location's pop-up drive-thru to help them stay warm, out of the winter cold. Chicken Salad Chick's chicken salad is the perfect on-the-go meal with product remaining fresh up to five days in a refrigerator.

Additional details on winning free chicken salad for a year and other special winter edition giveaway items from Chicken Salad Chick include:

Wednesday, January 13 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 50 guests at 10:30am and the first 50 guests at 4:30pm will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one lucky guest randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.*

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one lucky guest randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Thursday, January 14 – The first 50 guests at 10:30am and the first 50 guests at 4:30pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick fleece blanket.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick fleece blanket. Friday, January 15 – The first 50 guests at 10:30am and the first 50 guests at 4:30pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick winter hat.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick winter hat. Saturday, January 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick tumbler.

Contributing to Chicken Salad Chick's St. Louis area growth is multi-unit franchise owner Hannah Lukowski of SJ Restaurants, LLC. Soon after being introduced to the Chicken Salad Chick brand, Lukowski knew that the unique concept would be the perfect addition to her existing restaurant portfolio, which included three Firehouse Subs franchises throughout the area. She brought the very first Chicken Salad Chick to Illinois with the opening of her Edwardsville restaurant over the summer of 2019 and has quickly expanded with the brand, debuting her O'Fallon restaurant in less than two years' time.

"A little over six months after we opened our Edwardsville restaurant, our normal day-to-day changed but it quickly became apparent that we had the support of the entire community. From consistently ordering take-out and boosting demand of our Quick Chick community drop-offs to supporting our new Quick Chicks for a Cause program, we were able to continue serving the greater St. Louis area and give back to those who never stopped supporting us," said Hannah Lukowski. "Now, we're thrilled to kick off 2021 by bringing Chicken Salad Chick to O'Fallon and can't wait to continue sharing our beloved brand across St. Louis in what we like the call the coziest grand opening ever as we all ramp up for winter."

Chicken Salad Chick in O'Fallon will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests are recommended to arrive before the 10:30am and 4:30pm giveaway times. Once at the restaurant, guests should remain in their cars, lined up in front of the restaurant in a designated spot. Numbers will be assigned to the first 50 people in the car line at 10:30am and 4:30pm; each qualifying person in the car is eligible to receive a number and will be checked in on the CravingCredits app. Once the guest is registered, they will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value at the pop-up drive-thru or in-store for takeaway. Once a purchase is made, guests will scan a special code to make their '1st 50 Spot' official. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 1/18/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickofallon/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 175 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

