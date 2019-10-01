Chicken Salad Chick Opens New Location in North Carolina on October 15

AUBURN, Ala., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in North Carolina with its newest restaurant in northwest Charlotte in the new Riverbend Village development near Mountain Island Lake. Marking the brand's fourth Charlotte-area restaurant and second North Carolina opening in less than two months, the new Riverbend Village location highlights Chicken Salad Chick's continued growth efforts in the state, with an additional location in Wilmington slated to open in the coming weeks. Located at 9516 Riverbend Village Drive Suite J-5, near the intersection of NC 16 and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, the Riverbend Village restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on October 15 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, October 15 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. ** Wednesday, October 16 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol. Thursday, October 17 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will get a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will get a free upgrade to a Chick Trio. Friday, October 18 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free customized Chick tumbler.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free customized Chick tumbler. Saturday, October 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Riverbend Village restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Mike Hernandez and Don Carson of Cardez Hospitality Group, LLC. Prior to opening their first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Concord in 2017, the duo worked in the foodservice management and finance industries for nearly seven decades combined. Carson and his son-in law, Hernandez, are thrilled to be opening an additional Chicken Salad Chick location at Riverbend Village and ­have plans to open another store in north Mecklenburg county in the near future.

"One of the most fulfilling parts of being a Chicken Salad Chick franchise owner is the opportunity to form meaningful relationships with members of the community. From catering business events and hosting teacher delivery days to arranging spirit nights to give back to those in need, we can truly enrich the lives of residents and we've seen that positive impact with our Concord restaurant," said Hernandez. "We look forward to spreading the same joy at Riverbend Village, with a little help from the brand's soulful and savory chicken salads."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 130 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick at Riverbend Village will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 10/21.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 10/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickCharlotteRiverbendNC/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 130 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Natalia Rodrigues

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrodrigues@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

Related Links

http://www.chickensaladchick.com

