CHICKEN SALAD CHICK OPENS SECOND SAN ANTONIO RESTAURANT WITH NEW WESTOVER HILLS LOCATION

ATLANTA, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the grand opening of its second San Antonio, Texas, location. Owned by the same experienced franchising team that introduced the brand to San Antonio last month in Stone Oak, the newest Chicken Salad Chick is located at 9610 State Highway 151 Access Road, Suite 101 in Westover Hills. Chicken Salad Chick Westover Hills will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, March 8 by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, March 8 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

– – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at for grand opening day only. Thursday, March 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase at least one large Quick Chick will receive a FREE Small Chick Cooler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase at least one large Quick Chick will receive a FREE Small Chick Cooler.** Friday, March 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.** Saturday, March 11 – The first 50 guests to purchase two or more large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler.**

Franchise industry veterans James Oberg, Jeff Rochelle and George Shaw of South Texas Chick are behind Chicken Salad Chick's San Antonio development. This Westover Hills location is the second of eight Chick restaurants the trio plans to bring to their hometown over the next several years. After owning multiple Freddy's over the last two decades, this group has a deep knowledge of and appreciation for serving their communities with genuine hospitality and quality food.

"As Chicken Salad Chick grows throughout Texas and further west, the brand never loses sight of its core values to spread joy and enrich the community. After just a few weeks of having our doors open in Stone Oak, we have already seen these values in action. We can't wait to introduce more of our San Antonio neighbors to our fresh ingredients and made-from-scratch daily flavors," said Jeff Rochelle, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick in San Antonio.

As part of its focus on enriching the community, Chicken Salad Chick Westover Hills will be raising funds for The Children's Hospital of San Antonio Foundation, CHRISTUS Health during a Friends & Family pre-opening event.

Chicken Salad Chick Westover Hills will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should start arriving at 7 a.m. to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 9:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss the return time, your spot will be awarded to the next in-line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickWestoverHillsTX .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 225 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

