Chicken Salad Chick Opens Third Florida Restaurant This Year

ATLANTA, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Ocala, Florida. Following the brand's debut in South Florida and expansion in St. Petersburg earlier this quarter, the Ocala restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick's 28th location in the state. Located at 4720 SW College Road, Chicken Salad Chick Ocala will celebrate its grand opening on April 20 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Florida's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Ocala restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be encouraged to wear masks until seated for dining. The Ocala restaurant will feature a drive-thru and patio seating for added convenience.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, April 20 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

– – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at for grand opening day only. Wednesday, April 21 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.**

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.** Thursday, April 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.** Friday, April 23 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free tall Chick koozie.**

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free tall Chick koozie.** Saturday, April 24 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Large Quick Chick will receive a free Chick pen.**

The Ocala restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Lisa and Bryan Osborn of Jabs CSC, LLC. Lisa Osborn was first introduced to Chicken Salad Chick by her brother and restaurant industry veteran, Buck Harris, who opened his first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Ormond Beach in 2015. As a registered nurse, Osborn was immediately drawn to the brand's culture of serving others and jumped at the opportunity to finally operate her own business. In 2016, Osborn opened her first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in The Villages, alongside her husband Bryan, and after years of support and encouragement from their community, they decided to open their second location in Ocala.

"Our love for Chicken Salad Chick has grown tremendously over the past five years and we've enjoyed every interaction we've had with our loyal guests," said Lisa Osborn. "The decision to open a second location came naturally and choosing Ocala was not a coincidence. Not only did we want the opportunity to serve our hometown made-fresh daily chicken salad, we also wanted to be part of the immense growth and development that the Ocala community is currently experiencing. We can't wait to introduce residents to the friendly service and flavorful menu items Chicken Salad Chick is known for."

Chicken Salad Chick in Ocala will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. to 8:30p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 4/26/21.

**Dine in or take out only.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickOcalaFL/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 185 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2020, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Ashley Bennett

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

Related Links

http://www.chickensaladchick.com

