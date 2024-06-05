Chicken Salad Chick opens Tulsa Hills location, June 12

Fast-casual eatery to offer grand opening specials and giveaways as it deepens commitment to Tulsa community

TULSA, Okhla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's leading fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, continues to grow its presence in the Tulsa market, adding its third location in Oklahoma. The company brings more of its famed, made-from-scratch chicken salad to Tulsa County with its latest opening in Tulsa Hills. Located at 7382 S. Olympia Ave., the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, June 12 at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting event with the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce. Doors open at 10 a.m. as District Manager Aaron Suntken and Tulsa team members invite the first 100 guests in attendance to win free chicken salad for a year.

Aligning with the brand's promise to give back to the communities it serves, Chicken Salad Chick will donate proceeds from its opening events to Iron Gate Tulsa. The non-profit combats hunger in Tulsa by providing resources to the community through its Soup Kitchen, Grocery Pantry and Kid's Pack Pantry.

Chicken Salad Chick offers an inviting atmosphere where guests can enjoy a variety of chicken salad flavors, sandwiches, soups and sides. With dine-in and takeout options available, the restaurant provides convenient and delicious meals for individuals and families on the go.

Tulsa Hills' Chicken Salad Chick location will serve guests Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant will offer its signature, made-from-scratch chicken salad along with fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delectable desserts including cake offerings from its newly expanded dessert program.

"As we deepen our roots in the Tulsa community with a third location, we look forward to welcoming our new neighbors in Tulsa Hills," said Chicken Salad Chick President and CEO Scott Deviney. "This continued expansion underscores our commitment to community-centric cities like Tulsa where we know our concept satisfies appetites and resonates with guests."

To celebrate the Tulsa Hills grand opening, the community is invited to experience Chicken Salad Chick's Southern hospitality through additional giveaways:

Wednesday, June 12 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year: Be one of the first 100 guests to purchase The Chick at the Tulsa Hills grand opening to win FREE chicken salad for a year! *

Be one of the first 100 guests to purchase The Chick at the Tulsa Hills grand opening to win FREE chicken salad for a year! * Thursday, June 13 – Free Stainless-Steel Bottle: Be one of the first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Stainless Steel Bottle! **

Be one of the first 50 guests at or and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Stainless Steel Bottle! ** Friday, June 14 – Free Canvas Chick Tote: Be one of the first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag! ***

Be one of the first 50 guests at or and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag! *** Saturday, June 15 – Free Chick Cutting Board: Be one of the first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Cutting Board! ****

*The first 100 guests participating in the Free Chicken Salad for a Year rewards program on Grand Opening Day will line up in a 'first come, first counted' order at Chicken Salad Chick. Guests are required to remain on site until the store opens at 10 a.m. An early arrival is recommended to be among the first 100 guests in line. Beginning at approximately 8 a.m., each guest will be assigned a number by the Chicken Salad Chick team corresponding to their place in line. At 10 a.m., guests may purchase a meal and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their reward. Guests who leave before the 10 a.m. start will lose their spot to the next guest in line. Guest 1 will receive 1 free Large Quick Chick per week for 52 weeks; Guests 2-100 will receive 1 Free Large Quick Chick per month for 12 months. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically in their Chicken Salad Chick App on Monday following Grand Opening Day. Must download the Chicken Salad Chick App and be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Must be 16 Years or Older. Must purchase The Chick Special. One Water Bottle per Guest Present.

***Must be 16 Years or Older. Must purchase The Chick Special. One Tote Bag Per Guest Present.

****Must be 16 years or older. Must purchase The Chick Special. One Cutting Board per Guest Present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 260 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fastcasual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

